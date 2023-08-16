One group that took part in the Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids in support of BGC Okanagan on July 13. (BGC Okanagan/Submitted)

Lucky hole-in-one nets golfer free flight at BGC Okanagan tournament

$150,000 was raised for charity

It was more than just par for the course for a charity golf tournament that netted $150,000.

The Acera Insurance Golf 4 Kids tournament was held at The Harvest in Kelowna, Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club in Vernon and at Twin Lakes in Kaleden in July, combining for the most raised for the BGC Okanagan since the inaugural event in 1990.

We are immensely thankful to the sponsors and participants for proving that when we swing into action together, we’re not just hitting golf balls – we’re chipping away at barriers that young people and families in the Okanagan face,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator at BGC Okanagan.

Adding to the fun was the annual Golf 4 Kids Ball Drop, which sees hundreds of golf balls dropped from a crane. One lucky man’s ball ended up in the hole, winning him two tickets to anywhere that WestJet flies as well as $2,500.

BGC Okanagan’s programs and services provide children, youth and families the tools to realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, mental health, leadership and more.

