Lulay named starting quarterback for Lions

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games

The B.C. Lions have a new starting quarterback.

With Jonathon Jennings struggling, the Lions (1-2) have promoted veteran Travis Lulay to the No. 1 spot for Saturday’s home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Lulay has had several major injuries in the last few years. He hurt his knee last September against Montreal before undergoing surgery.

The 34-year-old Lulay has dressed as a backup for the past two games, both of which were losses for the Lions.

Jennings is seventh in the CFL in passing this year, throwing for 487 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

After Lulay was hurt last year, Jennings went 1-6 as a starter.

The Canadian Press

