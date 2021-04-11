Mack attack paces Salmon Arm Silverbacks past Vernon

Showtime Sully got the job done.

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks won their second consecutive game in overtime on Saturday night, April 10, edging the Vernon Vipers 2-1 in the extra frame, thanks to a fantastic goal from Sullivan Mack, in B.C. Hockey League pod play at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place.

The Backs’ record improves to 2-2-1 with the victory, while the Vipers are now 3-1-1.

Extra time was needed for a third straight game for Salmon Arm.

This time, unlike Wednesday’s game between these two, Silverbacks goalie Owen Say made what turned out to be a game-changing save on Tyler Carpendale. Joaquin Lemay picked up the rebound and quickly fired a breakaway stretch pass to Mack, who made a fantastic deke on Vernon netminder James Porter Jr. and ended the game by sliding the puck through Porter Jr.’s legs.

Another game, another OT win! Tonight's @Talkingrockgolf Play of the Game is Sullivan Mack's dirty game-winning-goal!#GoBacksGo pic.twitter.com/AredIBdVBN — Salmon Arm Silverbacks (@SASilverbacks) April 11, 2021

“Little bit of a bold play there,” said Salmon Arm assistant coach Carter Cochrane of Mack’s game-winner. “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s got so much talent. [Goaltender] Owen Say came up to me after the game and said to me right when he crossed the blue line he knew he was going backhand, toe drag, five-hole. So it’s one that guys on our team have seen quite a bit from him. I don’t think anyone was too surprised to see him pull it off.”

The game was scoreless through 40 minutes, but that quickly changed in the third period when Simon Tassy and Mack converted on a two-on-one rush 32 seconds into the final frame. Tassy’s pass found Mack, whose initial shot was blocked, but he stuck with it, found the loose puck and put it home to open the scoring.

Mack’s game-opening goal was the fifth straight time this season the Backs have opened the scoring. With a secondary assist on the goal, rookie forward Noah Serdachny also increased his point streak to a season-long five games. He has eight points (3G, 5A) in five games.

The Vipers didn’t take long to respond, evening the game on their second powerplay of the contest just 2:55 later, courtesy of Ryan Shostak.

Salmon Arm takes on the West Kelowna Warriors (2-1-1-0) Sunday at 4 p.m. Vernon will play West Kelowna Monday afternoon at 1 p.m. The Warriors handed the Vipers their first loss Friday, April 9, with a 4-2 win.

READ MORE: Canucks players ‘mostly on the other side’ of COVID outbreak

READ MORE: BC Hockey League submits notice to withdraw from CJHL

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

@Vernon VipersBCHLSalmon Arm Silverbacks