Many medals come home to the Shuswap after 55+ Games

More than 750 athletes from Zone 8 take part in 2019 Games in Kelowna

Salmon Arm’s Tricia Martin of the Okanagan Crunch takes the ball away from a Valley Girls player during 55+ Women’s Soccer action at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna. The Crunch, with four Salmon Arm players, took bronze with a 4-1 win over the Fraser Valley team. In a close contest, the top three teams were tied in points after the first round of play, so the Crunch ended up in the bronze medal game when the tie was broken with total goals scored. (55+ BC Games photo)

Over 4,000 people were exposed to fun and friendship at this year’s 55+ BC Games in Kelowna, more than 750 of them from Zone 8, which includes Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Canoe, Celista, Anglemont, Chase, Blind Bay and Sorrento.

• Curling

Team Merwin regained the 65+ Mixed Curling Championship. Teammates Jane and Larry Stephenson, and Janny and Wayne Merwin, all from Blind Bay, completed an undefeated four-game, partial round robin. They qualified for the gold game against another 4-0 team, Team Devlin from Trail.

The final game was a tough battle with Team Merwin winning 6-4. It was the third year in a row that these two teams fought it out in the finals. Team Merwin won in 2017 in Vernon to qualify for the Canada Summer Games in which they won a silver medal. In 2018, Team Devlin avenged their previous year’s defeat.

Team Merwin will now qualify to play in next year’s Canada Summer Games in Kamloops.

Also in curling, in Men & Women, 55-64, Wayne Mertens from Salmon Arm joined teammates from Kamloops to take bronze.

• Golf

In Men 85+ Div B, 17.1 – 36.4 index, low net, Mathew Schmidt from Salmon Arm took gold.

• Hockey

In Men’s 75+, Howard Cockwill of Salmon Arm joined teammates from the Fraser Valley to earn a bronze medal.

• Horseshoes

In Men Singles 65+, 30’, Group E, Ted Honkala of Salmon Arm took gold.

In Women Singles, 55+, 30’, Group B, Salmon Arm’s Cindy Krczizanowski claimed silver.

Read more: PHOTOS: 4,200 athletes kick off 55+ BC Games in Kelowna

Read more: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

• Lawn Bowling

In Women’s 70+, Women’s Pairs, Helen Bettles of Salmon Arm paired with Alice Tennant of Kamloops to take silver.

• Slopitch

In Men & Women 55+ mixed, Wes Sandy of Salmon Arm was a member of the gold medal-winning Kamloops Fox n Hounds.

• Soccer

In the Women 55+ category, the Okanagan Crunch claimed bronze with players Tricia Martin, Leah Foreman, Betty Turko and Martha Wickett from Salmon Arm, along with Felicia O’Gorman and Sue Barss from Coldstream, Judith Leon-Gallardo and Shelly Johnston from Vernon, Dana Hornibook, Jess Hunt and Kim Guss from Kelowna and Lynn Pendlebury from Brentwood Bay.

In Men 60+, the Okanagan Legends team took gold with one Salmon Arm player, Nigel Clack, along with teammates from Vernon, Kelowna and West Kelowna.

In Men 55+, Kamloops United, with David Howes from Salmon Arm and Steve Murphy from Chase, along with teammates from Kamloops and Merritt, took silver.

In Men 65+, Okanagan Diehards with Frank Cseke from Salmon Arm and his teammates from the Okanagan took bronze.

• Swimming

Rudi Ingenhorst of Salmon Arm struck up the medals in the 70-74 category with gold in 25m backstroke, silver in 100m, silver in 25m breaststroke, and silver in 50m backstroke.

• Table Tennis

Bronze in the Men 55-59 Doubles, Competitive, went to Wilf Pauls of Enderby and Jarvis Wice of Salmon Arm.

Gold in Men 70-74 Doubles, Recreational, went to Henry Gebauer and Doug Cole of Salmon Arm.

Bronze in Women 65-69 Doubles, Recreational, was claimed by Ann Nikmo from Salmon Arm, paired with Sandra Chapple from Fort St. John.

In the Men & Women 75+ Mixed Doubles, Recreational, silver went to Carole and Henry Gebauer from Salmon Arm

In Men and Women 65-69 Mixed Doubles, Recreational, Ann and Markku Nikmo from Salmon Arm claimed bronze.

Silver in Men 75+ Singles, Recreational, went to Peter Wessel of Salmon Arm.

Read more: Shuswap athletes make strong showing at 55+ BC Games

Read more: Shuswap curlers set sights on top spot in Canada 55+ Games

• Tennis

In Men & Women 60-64 Mixed Doubles, Debbie and Alan Harrison earned gold.

In Men 80+ doubles, bronze went to Mick Ford of Salmon Arm and Paul Aulakh from Richmond.

• Track & Field

In the Women 65-69 category, Yvonne Dibblee of Enderby brought home a gold in discus, three silver medals in shot put, weight throw and hammer throw, plus a bronze in javelin.

In Men 55-59, 4 x 100 metre relay, silver went to Rob Kurta of Salmon Arm, along with Rob Smith of Kelowna, Stephen Joyce of Coldstream and Gary Pointer of Vernon.

For all the results of the Games which ran from Sept. 10 to 14, go to https://www.55plusbcgames.org and click on Results.

Eighty-nine Table Tennis contestants competed in the 55+ BC Games, with nine from Salmon Arm. They brought home 13 medals and the Wooden Paddle for the oldest Table Tennis contestant, awarded to Ralph Owens. From left, Wilf Pauls, Doug Cole, Ralph Owens, Markku Nikmo, Ann Nikmo, Carole Gebauer, Henry Gebauer, Peter Wessel and Jarvis Wice. (Photo submitted)

Team Merwin made up of Jane and Larry Stephenson and Janny and Wayne Merwin, all from Blind Bay, regained the 65+ Mixed Curling Championship at the 55+ BC Games in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)