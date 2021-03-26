Matched donations intended to get bikes rolling down Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail

A national cycling organization is putting up money to double the fundraising efforts of local clubs

A national cycling organization will match donations benefitting the construction of the Sicamous to Armstrong rail trail. (Pixabay Image)

The goal is simple: get bike tires rolling down the Sicamous to Armstrong Rail Trail as soon as possible.

A national cycling society is giving donors supporting the trail a chance to maximize their impact by matching donations up to $2,500 if they come from other clubs or organizations.

The pledge from the Cross Canada Cycle Tour Society (CCCTS) was made possible by funds left behind in one of their member’s estates. The society has been putting the money towards organizations that do work related to cycling. A statement on the matching funds says the society finds the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail a project worth supporting.

Donations from clubs or other organizations received between March 8 and June 30 will be eligible for the matching funds.

The rail trail organizers challenged clubs in the North Okanagan and Shuswap to come up with a fundraising plan to make the most of, or even exceed, the matching funds. They are asking those planning creative fundraisers to submit information and a few photos to railtrail@shuswaptrails.com for a well-deserved shout out.

According to an online post from rail trail project organizers, local donations are needed for the partners working on the rail trail project to help with applications for provincial and federal grants to start building the trail.

More information on how to donate can be found at shuswapnorthokanaganrailtrail.ca.



