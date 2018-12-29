McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.
The Canadian Press
NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team
Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.
The Canadian Press
Women in rural Central American country taught methods to improve birthing outcomes
A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few
Up to 30 centimetres of snow is forecast for some regions as the storm crosses the province
Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap
Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there
The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South
Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games
Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month
Health Canada issues recall on specific batch of DUREX condoms
B.C. Employer Health Tax is set to start Jan. 1 for businesses, meanwhile carbon, transit and property taxes rising
Polymer-packaged pucks float, plastic can be recycled
Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games
Melissa Joe, 28, stopped by the encampment to visit friends and family staying there
Women in rural Central American country taught methods to improve birthing outcomes
NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not yet set a date for the byelection in Burnaby South
The next draw is Jan. 4 with a jackpot of about $10 million