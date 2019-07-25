Memorial skateboard competition in Salmon Arm gets green light

City council approves use of skatepark for event in honour of Josh Hunter

City council has approved the use of the Blackburn Park Skatepark for a competition in memory of a Salmon Arm resident whose untimely death brought those he used to skate with together.

Trevor Piccini,who now lives in Kelowna, shared memories of skating the city’s old skatepark located a Fletcher Park alongside Josh Hunter in a letter to council.

Hunter passed away in August 2018. The skateboard-shaped bench the Blackburn skatepark is a memorial for Hunter; a group of people raised funds to have it installed in late 2018.

“It is our hope that we can continue to honour Josh’s memory each year, while at the same time breathe new life into the skateboarding scene and culture of Salmon Arm, like we had done for so many years before at Fletcher Park,” Piccini writes. “It is also my hope that the new wave of skateboarders can build the same bond and friendship with each other as we all had with Josh.”

At the July 22 council meeting, city director of engineering Rob Nieuwenhuizen said he anticipated no difficulties with allowing the park’s use for the competition.

The competition is set to be held on Sept. 28.

Registration begins at 11 a.m. and the main portion of the contest runs from noon until 4 p.m. Piccini’s letter states the event will conclude with a memorial ceremony for Hunter followed by a best trick contest.

Organizers are planning to have a food truck on site in order to feed those who come out to skate or just to watch.

