Finn Rodwell of the Shuswap Middle School Basketball Team Grade 8 boys team goes for the lay up as a South Kamloops Secondary School player tries to stop him during a game at the Barry Dearing Memorial Tournament on Friday, Jan. 26. The tournament commemorating the late educator and basketball official raises money for cancer research. The Shuswap Middle School team went 3-1in the tournament.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Memorial tourney

Finn Rodwell of the Shuswap Middle School Basketball Team Grade 8 boys team goes for the lay up.

Finn Rodwell of the Shuswap Middle School Basketball Team Grade 8 boys team goes for the lay up as a South Kamloops Secondary School player tries to stop him during a game at the Barry Dearing Memorial Tournament on Friday, Jan. 26. The tournament commemorating the late educator and basketball official raises money for cancer research. The Shuswap Middle School team went 3-1in the tournament.

Previous story
Chinese youth hockey team touring Vancouver Island
Next story
Senior Golds go 2-1 at tournament

Just Posted

A ringette family’s long road back

Shuswap sports organization rallies around father and daughter after car crash

Snow generates power outages, collisions in Shuswap

Five to 10 more centimetres forecast for late Thursday in Salmon Arm.

Update: Schools are open and buses are running

All schools in the North Okanagan-Shuswap are open this morning, but roads are reportedly very icy

Heavy snowfall on the Coquihalla

Snow continues to fall on the highway.

Update: Nine suspected fatal overdoses over five days

The Interior Healthy Authority is warning residents after nine suspected overdoses in the region in five days

11 of Canada’s top chefs land in Kelowna

Find out who is competiting at this year’s Canadian Culinary Championships, taking place this weekend

Province recognizes Feb. 4-10 as White Cane Week in B.C.

First full week of February has been National White Cane Week since 1946

Kelowna man takes down for sale sign after attention

Kane Blake took down his for-sale sign, which draws attention to an alleged unruly neighbour

Ashcroft Reserve resident who lost home says she lives the fire every day

Seven months after the Elephant Hill wildfire, Angie Thorne wonders what moving forward looks like.

Snowmobiler dies in Barriere backcountry

The Kamloops man was traveling with three others and two snowmobiles in the Harp Mountain area

NHL defender visits B.C. hometown to speak to minor hockey youth

Shea Theodore visits his hometown arena, gives minor hockey youth thumbs up

Health scare prompts B.C. member of Parliament to review key goals

Todd Doherty, MP for Cariboo-Prince George, needed emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder

Nick Geer, former head of ICBC, dies in California car crash

He served on the boards of the Vancouver Foundation, Canadian Tax Foundation and Collingwood School

Princeton student damages and spits on vehicle

RCMP hand over case to school district

Most Read