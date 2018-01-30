Memorial tourney

Finn Rodwell of the Shuswap Middle School Basketball Team Grade 8 boys team goes for the lay up as a South Kamloops Secondary School player tries to stop him during a game at the Barry Dearing Memorial Tournament on Friday, Jan. 26. The tournament commemorating the late educator and basketball official raises money for cancer research. The Shuswap Middle School team went 3-1in the tournament.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer