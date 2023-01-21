Minor hockey tournament lands in Sicamous

The Sicamous and District Recreation Centre will be home to a Minor Hockey tournament this weekend, hosted by the Junior Eagles.
The U11 Jr. Eagles will be battling it out on the ice against five other teams. Visiting are the 100 Mile House Wranglers, the Ridge Meadows Grizzlies, the Williams Lake Orange Cobras, and from West Kelowna, both the Devils and the Ice Dogs.
The older Eagles had a regular season game against the senior 100 Mile players last night, Friday, Jan. 20, and won 6-2. The U11 teams played each other for the first game of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday, before the Junior B game started, and the Jr. Eagles beat the Wranglers 8-7.
On Saturday, the Jr. Eagles face the West Kelowna Devils at 1:45 p.m. and they take on the Ridge Meadows Grizzlies at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. The tournament’s last game will be being played Sunday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., with the best-playing teams battling each other for the top slot.
The older Eagles players have been working on skills training and development with the juniors once a week, coaching both the U9 and U11 teams.
Nicole Albisser, Sicamous Minor Hockey secretary, said that watching the teams develop has been great for parents, coaches and the community.
“Last night it was a fully packed arena and super fun to see the whole community out supporting,” Albisser said.
