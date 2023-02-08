Misfits come out on top in Salmon Arm snow rugby tourney

Salmon Arm Yeti Rugby Club players were in their element for their 26th annual Snow Sevens tournament.
The event took place on the somewhat snowy Little Mountain Sports Fields on Saturday, Feb. 4. About 80 players on 12 teams participated in the fun touch rugby competition that featured colourful attire and a shared meal.
Salmon Arm’s team, the Misfits, ran, passed, slipped and laughed their way to victory, with the KSS team coming in second.
The Yeti club meets at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at Salmon Arm’s SASCU Indoor Sports Complex. Drop ins are welcome. For more info, visit the Yeti Rugby Club’s page on Facebook.
