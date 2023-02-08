A Salmon Arm Misfits player moves the ball in the Yeti Rugby Club’s Snow Sevens Tournament at Little Mountain Sports Fields on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Selina Metcalfe/Ihana Images photo)

A Salmon Arm Misfits player moves the ball in the Yeti Rugby Club’s Snow Sevens Tournament at Little Mountain Sports Fields on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (Selina Metcalfe/Ihana Images photo)

Misfits come out on top in Salmon Arm snow rugby tourney

Yeti Rugby Club hosts annual Snow Sevens event

Salmon Arm Yeti Rugby Club players were in their element for their 26th annual Snow Sevens tournament.

The event took place on the somewhat snowy Little Mountain Sports Fields on Saturday, Feb. 4. About 80 players on 12 teams participated in the fun touch rugby competition that featured colourful attire and a shared meal.

Salmon Arm’s team, the Misfits, ran, passed, slipped and laughed their way to victory, with the KSS team coming in second.

The Yeti club meets at 7 p.m. on Monday nights at Salmon Arm’s SASCU Indoor Sports Complex. Drop ins are welcome. For more info, visit the Yeti Rugby Club’s page on Facebook.

Read more: Yeti Rugby Club teams place among top four in provincial competition

Read more: Shuswap’s Yetis U-16 girls rugby team earns berth at Provincials

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

#Salmon ArmrugbySnow

Previous story
PHOTOS: Kids take aim at Jam Can Curling on Vernon ice
Next story
Swiss League team forces management to remove Abbotsford’s Jake Virtanen ahead of playoffs

Just Posted

Chase resident Kim Harvey shared this photo of the unstable slope that has prompted the closure of Highway 1. (Kim Harvey photo)
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed due to risk of landslide

Carol Schlosar donated her artwork titled Wildfire K42078 to the District of Sicamous and council accepted the donation at its Jan. 11, 2023 meeting. (District of Sicamous photo)
Artwork inspired by chaos of 2021 Sicamous wildfire and evacuations donated to the district

A geotechnical assessment was underway at the site of a landslide on Highway 1 at Chase on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (DriveBC image)
Update: Trans-Canada Highway at Chase remains closed

Jacob Paradela was one of two Salmon Arm Ice Breakers (the other being his brother Owen) who competed in the BC Long Track Provincials, held Jan. 21-22 in Fort St John. Racing in the pre-youth category, Jacob won all of his races to place first overall. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm skaters place at provincial championships