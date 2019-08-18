Mistake-riddled offence leads to first loss for Okanagan Sun

The Sun lost to the Westshore Rebels 16-13

In a battle of two undefeated teams Saturday night, it was the Okanagan Sun conceding their first lost of the season.

The Sun hosted the Westshore Rebels at the Apple Bowl in a 16-13 loss. It was a test of defensive prowess during the third game of the BC Football Conference season with the Rebels ultimately coming out on top.

Missed opportunities and offensive mistakes were costly for the Sun, as Okanagan kicker Isaac Wegner made only one of three field goal attempts, both misses were within 30 yards. The game was tied 3-3 when the Sun, starting from deep in their own zone, fumbled the ball into their own end-zone where it was gathered by the Rebels, giving them their only touchdown of the night and a lead of 10-3.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun player gets nod as top defensive player of the week

READ MORE: Heat womens soccer squad adds 6 new recruits ahead of 2019 season

The Rebels would add two more field-goals as the Sun’s offense continued to struggle in the second half. In the dying seconds of the game, Sun’s running back Malcolm Miller ran for a 42-yard touchdown to get within three of the Rebels. A missed two-point conversion by the Sun would all but seal it for Okanagan’s first loss of the season.

In all, the Sun’s offence was only able to score one touchdown, one field-goal, two 1-point rouges and a safety, while Okanagan’s defence gave up only nine points.

READ MORE: Strong finish on the year a goal for Kelowna golfer

The Okanagan Sun are back on the road next week against the Vancouver Island Raiders.

They return to the Apple Bowl Sept. 8 for a much-anticipated match-up against the Langley Rams.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s just the freedom:’ Paralyzed Broncos player pursuing life on the water
Next story
70 years of lifting: Canadian man, 85, could cinch weightlifting championship

Just Posted

Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

The Observer asked: Where are you from and what brought you to the festival?

In photos: The 27th Annual Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Images from Friday evening and Saturday at the festival grounds.

Summerland cannabis shop receives approval in principle

Inspection now required before Green Gaia may sell cannabis

Salmon Arm senior robbed of credit cards in Walmart parking lot

Thieves took five cards in total

North Okanagan-Shuswap Liberal candidate responds to Trudeau ethics report

Prime Minister’s immediate response to commissioner’s findings appreciated

QUIZ: How much do you remember about Woodstock?

Weekend music festival in Bethel, New York, was held 50 years ago

Duelling protests hit Vancouver’s streets as Hong Kong, China tensions continue

Hundreds of people came out to protest

Advocates ‘internationalize’ the fight to free Raif Badawi from Saudi prison

Raif Badawi was arrested on June 17, 2012, and was later sentenced to 1,000 lashes and 10 years in jail for his online criticism of Saudi clerics

Okanagan climate advocacy group protests against Tolko

Group to demonstrate outside Vernon head office Monday over plan to log close to water supply

RCMP, search crews hunt for 4-year-old boy missing near Mackenzie

George went missing early Saturday afternoon

Okanagan Cultural Connections live venue tour kicks off in Vernon

Two dozen promoters, national booking agents, and music reps to visit venues from Vernon to Oliver

Canadian entrepreneurs turning beer byproduct into bread, cookies and profits

Some breweries turn to entrepreneurs looking to turn spent grain into treats for people and their pets

Mistake-riddled offence leads to first loss for Okanagan Sun

The Sun lost to the Westshore Rebels 16-13

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Most Read