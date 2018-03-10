Curlers sweep a rock in its final metres of travel down the ice at the Salmon Arm Curling Club during their Mixed Open Bonspiel March 10. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Mixed Open Bonspiel underway at the Salmon Arm Curling Centre

One of the season’s last big curling events offers fun on and off the ice

Salmon Arm curlers are hurrying hard to get in one final weekend of competition at the Salmon Arm Curling Club from March 9-11 at the Mixed Open Bonspiel.

As one of the last big curling events of the season it is only fitting that the fun is taking place both on and off the ice. Over the weekend there will be live music, a dance, buffet dinners and prize draws for those entered into the bonspiel.

The Mixed Open Bonspiel welcomes spectators, supporters and eager curlers looking to get in on the action and hop on a mixed team. The rocks will be flying down the ice until Sunday evening when the bonspiel winners are decided in a final round.

The Salmon Arm Curling Club is also hosting the Optimist U18 Provincial Curling Championships March 13-18 where some of the most talented young curlers from across B.C. will compete for a chance to attend the national championships in New Brunswick.

 

