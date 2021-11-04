(Instagram.com - @Whitecaps)

(Instagram.com - @Whitecaps)

MLS appoints investigators to review Whitecaps’ handling of sexual misconduct allegations

MLS and the Whitecaps say they will cooperate and publicly release investigation findings

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced that an independent third party will conduct a review of how the Vancouver Whitecaps responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against two former coaches.

Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP will investigate how the club managed complaints against former coaches Bob Birarda in 2008 and Hubert Busby Jr. in 2011.

The review will also look at current club policies and provide recommendations on preventive measures to ensure players and staff within the Whitecaps are free from harassment, abuse and retaliation.

The Whitecaps have been embroiled in controversy since former player Malloree Enoch spoke to The Guardian, a British newspaper, detailing allegations that Busby pressured her for sex while recruiting her to play for the Whitecaps.

RELATED: Former Whitecaps coach faces allegations of sexual misconduct

At the end of the 2011 season, Whitecaps players wrote to club executives with their complaints about Busby, which led to an internal review. Busby parted ways with the Whitecaps, going on to coach for the Seattle Sounders. He also became the coach of the Jamaican National Women’s Football team in 2020 but was recently suspended over the allegations.

Jamaican Football Federation president Michael Ricketts said they will await the results of an investigation into Busby’s conduct before making a final decision on his future with the team.

Meanwhile, Birarda has been charged with six counts of sexual exploitation, two counts of sexual assault and one count of child luring that he allegedly committed over his coaching career. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

In a statement, MLS said they and the Whitecaps are committed to the process and have pledged to be cooperative with Rubin Thomlinson investigators. The findings and any recommendations made will be publicly released once the investigation is concluded.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Previous story
Salmon Arm Silverbacks rally to stun Vernon Vipers in OT

Just Posted

An RCMP officer surveys the area near Bastion Elementary School where Tyler Myers was found murdered in November 2008. (File photo)
Woman sentenced in 2008 Salmon Arm schoolyard murder granted day parole

Single lane alternating traffic is in effect today, Nov. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as crews work to replace a railing and concrete posts on the Tappen Overhead Bridge on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm. (Google image)
UPDATE: Repairs complete on Highway 1 bridge west of Salmon Arm

Vernon Christian School has been closed for two weeks. (VCS photo)
UPDATE: COVID outbreaks close two Okanagan Christian schools

Friends Abreast Dragon Boat Team member Margaret Hinchliff presents John Nocon, general manager of Mount Ida Mews long-term care facility, with a bunch of carnations for breast cancer awareness, each flower with a card attached reminding women to get their annual mammogram. Team members went to several places in Salmon Arm in order to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. (Contributed)
Carnation campaign in Salmon Arm tries new tactic under COVID