Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Kelowna Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

The Kelowna Rockets got to see just how tough it is to play against an NHL goalie Thursday.

Montreal Canadiens Carey Price stopped in for a visit during the Rockets main camp and imparted some experience with the young Kelowna players.

Can confirm that Carey Price is a brick wall. Thanks for stopping by @CP0031 and @EliWilsonG! pic.twitter.com/frx5MjxYIY — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) September 5, 2019

The Rockets’ pre-season is ongoing with their next battle against Prince George on Sunday. Meanwhile, Price is enjoying the last bit of the off-season before the NHL season starts in the beginning of October.

Fun and friendly training with the Canadiens goalie should hopefully give the Rockets a leg up ahead of the start of the upcoming season starting Sept. 21.

