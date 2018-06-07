Mosquito teams lined up to bat in championship tournament

Kaden Trautman of the Salmon Arm Dark Blue team slides into third to avoid being tagged by Kelowna’s third base player in the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Mosquito Tournament at Elks Park June 3. (Image credit: Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Elks’ Park baseball diamond was alive with the sounds of competition June 2-3 as mosquito level ball players from across the Shuswap and Okanagan came together for the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Mosquito Championship.

Salmon Arm’s Dark Blue team played hard to put themselves in the championship game against the Central Okanagan Minor Baseball’s Kelowna team. Salmon Arm gave Kelowna a run for their money, taking home the silver after a close game that ended 12-9 in Kelowna’s favour.

Salmon Arm Minor Baseball resumes tournament action this coming weekend with the Johnston Memorial Peewee Tournament June 8-10, at Klahani Park in Salmon Arm. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for more information and game schedules.

