A CHALLENGING COURSE Cyclists of all ages and abilities participated in the test of Humanity mountain bike race in Summerland on Sunday. Thew race raises money for Canadian Humanitarian’s efforts in Ethiopia. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Mountain bikers raise money in Test of Humanity

Proceeds from annual race in Summerland benefit Ethiopia

Mountain bikers from British Columbia, Alberta and the United States put their skills to the test at the eighth annual Test of Humanity mountain bike race on Sunday.

The race, has been held for the past eight years to provide aid to Africa.

“It’s a fundraiser for Canadian Humanitarian’s projects in Ethiopia,” said Nic Seaton, one of the event organizers.

These efforts include after-school and educational programs.

“They also built a school several years ago and a lot of the money goes to that school,” Seaton added.

Over the past seven years, the annual race has raised $336,000. Seaton estimates this year’s total will be $50,000.

“We started travelling with Canadian Humanitarian to Ethiopia in 2009 and we watched the young children we met on each trip grow into confident and productive members of their communities,” said Sheilagh Seaton, founder of the Test of Humanity race.

“It is a very special moment to see a young vulnerable child who you initially met nine years ago become a doctor in her village or the owner of his own business. It demonstrates such a direct impact as to how the money raised at the event can build healthier communities globally.”

This year the race attracted around 200 mountain bikers of all ages and abilities.

