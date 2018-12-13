Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie finished with the top sprint time of the Team Canada women’s ski team at the Para Nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland this week, earning a fourth-place finish in the 2.5km sprint race amongst a pack of the world’s top para Nordic skiers.

The Para Nordic World Cup, known before 2016 as the IPC Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing World Championships, brings together the top Paralympian skiers in the world for a competition hosted in a new place around the globe each year. The event was held every four years for quite some time, then every two years since 2012, before becoming an annual event in 2017.

Related: Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie delivers speech to Ranchero students

In 2019, these championships will be held in Prince George, B.C., highlighting the extremely active community of skiers and snowboarders for the world to see.

Wilkie competed as part of Team Canada at the championships in Finland, less than a year after stunning the world with her gold-medal finish at the 2018 Paralympics. Her fourth-place finish came paired with a time of 6:42.6 in the 2.5km sprint race, the top time out of all Canadian women who competed in the event. She was a mere four seconds away from the podium – though hope still remains for Wilkie to bring home a medal as competition resumes in Finland on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Related: Salmon Arm cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen, who Wilkie also competed against at the Paralympics, set the time to beat at 6:24.2. Two athletes from the Ukraine grabbed the silver and bronze medals. Liudmyla Liashenko was second at 6:25.2, while Oleksandra Kononova was third fastest in Finland with a time of 6:42.6.

Wilkie’s fellow Team Canada member, Brian McKeever, also from B.C., won the gold medal in the men’s sprint race in Finland.

@Jodi_Brak117

jodi.brak@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.