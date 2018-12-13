Natalie Wilkie competes in the women’s 15 km cross-country race during the 2018 Paralympic Games in PyeongChang. (Scott Grant/Canadian Paralympic Committee)

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Salmon Arm Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie finished with the top sprint time of the Team Canada women’s ski team at the Para Nordic World Cup in Vuokatti, Finland this week, earning a fourth-place finish in the 2.5km sprint race amongst a pack of the world’s top para Nordic skiers.

The Para Nordic World Cup, known before 2016 as the IPC Biathlon and Cross-Country Skiing World Championships, brings together the top Paralympian skiers in the world for a competition hosted in a new place around the globe each year. The event was held every four years for quite some time, then every two years since 2012, before becoming an annual event in 2017.

Related: Paralympic champion Natalie Wilkie delivers speech to Ranchero students

In 2019, these championships will be held in Prince George, B.C., highlighting the extremely active community of skiers and snowboarders for the world to see.

Wilkie competed as part of Team Canada at the championships in Finland, less than a year after stunning the world with her gold-medal finish at the 2018 Paralympics. Her fourth-place finish came paired with a time of 6:42.6 in the 2.5km sprint race, the top time out of all Canadian women who competed in the event. She was a mere four seconds away from the podium – though hope still remains for Wilkie to bring home a medal as competition resumes in Finland on Saturday, Dec. 15.

Related: Salmon Arm cheers on Natalie Wilkie as she wins first gold medal

Norway’s Vilde Nilsen, who Wilkie also competed against at the Paralympics, set the time to beat at 6:24.2. Two athletes from the Ukraine grabbed the silver and bronze medals. Liudmyla Liashenko was second at 6:25.2, while Oleksandra Kononova was third fastest in Finland with a time of 6:42.6.

Wilkie’s fellow Team Canada member, Brian McKeever, also from B.C., won the gold medal in the men’s sprint race in Finland.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action
Next story
Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

Just Posted

Natalie Wilkie takes fourth at Para Nordic World Championships in Finland

Salmon Arm Paralympian finishes with top time among Team Canada’s women’s skiers

Snowbike event makes move for Salmon Arm

Effort underway to hold weekend snowbike event at fairgrounds in February

UPDATED: Absolute discharge for mischief charge against Sagmoen

Trial starts at 9:30 a.m. in Vernon Law Courts

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east and west of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today for two different locations along Highway… Continue reading

Slaughterhouse in Salmon Arm site of another protest by activists

Incident at meat processing plant under investigation by Salmon Arm RCMP

Omar Khadr wants changes to bail conditions

‘My life is held in suspension’, says the former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Lions announce seven members of coaching staff not coming back for 2019

The operational moves come two days after the Lions announced DeVone Claybrooks as the team’s new head coach

Missing man last seen in Shuswap

Red Deer RCMP would like public’s help locating elderly man with dementia last observed in Sicamous

$12K awarded to atheist family who oppose Christmas, Hanukkah in B.C. classroom

Gary Mangel,May Yasue said holidays, Remembrance Day and Valentine’s Day not appropriate in preschool

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Aboriginal poet faces backlash for calling out NHL-themed totem poles

Rebecca Thomas says she received backlash for asking a drugstore chain to remove NHL merchandise

No plans yet for free WiFi on BC Transit buses

BC Transit says they are monitoring the roll-out of free WiFi on Translink vehicles

Some Kotex tampons recalled in Canada and U.S.

In some cases, tampon users sought medical attention “to remove tampon pieces left in the body.”

Sex-assault squad investigated eight incidents at Toronto all-boys’ school

The interim president of a Roman Catholic all-boys school rocked by student-on-student abuse allegations said the football program was cancelled for next year.

Most Read