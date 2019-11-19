The Salmon Arm Silverbacks announced Luke Mylymok as the newest addition to the team’s offensive line from the United States Hockey League. (File photo)

New forward to bring power to Salmon Arm Silverbacks’ offensive line

18-year-old Luke Mylymok acquired from United States Hockey League’s Green Bay Gamblers

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are betting on a former Green Bay Gambler to strengthen the team’s offensive line.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the Silverbacks announced forward Luke Mylymok had been acquired from the Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin-based United States Hockey League team.

While playing for the Gamblers this season, 18-year-old Mylymok made three goals, three assists, 27 shots on goal and 38 penalty minutes in 14 games. Last year, the 5- foot-10 Boise, Idaho native recorded 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points in 62 games with the Gamblers.

“We feel like we’re adding some offensive power into our lineup that we can inject into our top-six. He’s a gritty player — he plays the game the right way,” said Tanner Cochrane, Silverbacks assistant coach and assistant general manager. “He checks all the boxes that we want for a Silverback.”

At 16, Mylymok led the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Midget AAA team in scoring with 61 points in the 2017-18 season. It was here he got to know current Silverback Coalson Wolford. The Hounds won the midget AAA national championship that season with Mylymok tallying 13 points in seven games.

“Obviously some familiarity — he was a Telus Cup champion with Coalson Wolford,” Cochrane said. “He comes from a hockey background, a hockey family.”

Mylymok’s father Jeremy played professional hockey and won an ECHL championship.

Mylymok has a commitment to the University of Minnesota-Duluth for the 2020-21 season – currently the two-time defending NCAA champions.

