New head coach leads Columbia Shuswap Selkirks in first meet of the season

Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club member Dane Bach competes in Penticton during the club’s first meet of the season held Oct. 14-16, 2022. (Contributed)

Columbia Shuswap Selkirks swimmers took to the pool in Penticton Oct. 14-16 to compete in their first meet of the 2022-23 season.

While some teams were showing signs of rust this early in the season, head coach Sam Barkwell had the Selkirks in top form.

Finn Skofteby led the way with an amazing nine podium finishes, and meeting the Provincial time standard in six events for good measure.

Eric Moore also hit the podium in the 50- and 100-metre breaststroke, narrowly missing the 50

free podium as well with a 4th place finish.

Dane Bach finished the meet strong, hitting the top 10 in each of his final five events.

Kaylee Mattte, McKenzie McKnight and Ben Perkins all had strong showings as well, with many multi-second best time and heat-winning performances between them.

Barkwell himself is a recent success story for the Selkirks.

After searching throughout the summer for a new head coach, the club said it found in Barkwell a perfect fit.

“Sam has been involved in swimming since he was a teen,” said the club in a media release. “He swam competitively, achieving success in both Provincial and Eastern National levels before switching to coaching.”

Barkwell recently coached with the Vancouver Pacific Swim Club, but has also coached in Ontario. He is a NCCP Level 1 certified coach with experience in all levels of swimming from novice, age group, high performance as well as masters.

Barkwell’s philosophy on coaching starts with having fun.

“I strive to develop a rapport with my athletes to ensure that they look forward to every swim,” said Barkwell. “Every day they spend in the pool is an opportunity to improve.”

Barkwell also thinks swimming is a great sport for kids.

“Swimming provides all athletes in the sport with a high level of strength and cardiovascular fitness that is

valuable to them throughout their life,” said Barkwell. “Swimmers have to opportunity to work on goal setting,

work ethic, sportsmanship, and coordination. Plus being part of a team is an amazing part of

being a kid.”

Barkwell is in the process of getting settled in Salmon Arm, and looks forward to exploring all the town has to offer and becoming a part of the community.

“Sam will be seen at the pool most afternoons; let’s give him a warm welcome into our community!” said the club.

