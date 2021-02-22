Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)

New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

For those in Salmon Arm and Shuswap who cycle all year long, including on snow, it’s a dream come true.

On Feb. 18 the City of Salmon Arm showed off a new machine used to groom trails in the community, as the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy another one.

Mayor Alan Harrison expressed excitement that winter users will now be able to enjoy groomed trails starting from the trailhead on 10 Ave SE.

Read More: Proposal to groom South Canoe trails for ‘fat bikes’ gets council approval

Read More: Study investigates flood hazards in Columbia Shuswap

Brian Browning, owner of Center Point Automotive, purchased the grooming machine for the cycling club at the end of January. He said the machine, called a snowdog, was built in Russia but they have been adopted across North America to groom trails for fat tire mountain bikes in the winter.

The machine is a small tracked vehicle which tows a grooming platform behind it which compacts the snow. Browning said it has proved very capable for grooming the South Canoe Trails and its width is suited to the narrow mountain bike trails.

Browning said the Shuswap Cycling Club has been discussing the possibility of grooming trails at South Canoe for years. He said the groomed trails left behind the machine have proved wonderful for hikers, snowshoers and runners along with creating a good surface for the fat bikes it was originally intended for.

The cycling club is fundraising to buy a second grooming machine and cover maintenance costs using a GoFundMe page and by asking people to join the club or update their membership.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Mountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Just Posted

Brian Browning demonstrates the snow dog trail groomer for Mayor Alan Harrison. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
New machine grooms snow covered mountain bike trails in Salmon Arm

With the success of the first one, the Shuswap Cycling Club is fundraising to buy a second groomer.

The Coldest Night of the Year Salmon Arm virtual walk Saturday, Feb. 20, drew 237 walkers, 46 teams and raised more than $60,000. (Kristal Burgess Photography)
Shuswap Coldest Night of Year event raises $60,000-plus

46 teams, 237 walkers take part in virtual event Saturday, Feb. 20; more walking Sunday, Feb. 21

A map showing new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 12 and 18 by health service delivery area. (BCCDC)
COVID-19 numbers in the Okanagan fall by more than 50%

New BCCDC data shows a significant fall in COVID-19 numbers across the Okanagan

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

One of the winners of the City of Salmon Arm’s heritage conservation awards were Parmjit and Kulwinder Chahal who oversaw major restorations of the Downtown Activity Centre. (City of Salmon Arm/Facebook)
City of Salmon Arm recognizes heritage building owners

The owners of five old homes and buildings received awards for their restoration and preservation.

Grade 2-6 students from Evans elementary perform a flash mob to Ariana Grande’s song ‘Put Your Hearts up’ at Cottonwood Mall in Chilliwack on Anti-Bullying Day on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2014. This year’s Anti-Bullying Day is Wednesday, Feb. 24. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 21 to 27

Pink Shirt Day, Sword Swallowers’ Day and I Hate Coriander Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks’ Elias Pettersson (40), of Sweden, reaches for the puck in front of Winnipeg Jets’ Andrew Copp (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Dubois scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets edge Canucks 4-3

Elias Pettersson nets a pair for Vancouver

As a registered nurse who is administrating vaccines, Nicole Millard is grateful for her vaccination to keep the most vulnerable patients she works with safe from COVID-19. Interior Health said it will complete Phase 1 by the end of the month. (Interior Health)
Interior Health ‘back on track’ to finish Phase 1 of vaccinations by end of February

Phase 2 — people 80-year-old and older — will start to be vaccinated next

Two men were loaded into two separate ambulances after a reported stabbing on Seratoga Road Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez Kelowna Capital News)
2 injured after reported stabbing in Kelowna

A sizable police presence took over Seratoga Road on Sunday afternoon

Former champions Mary-Anne Arsenault, Jeanna Schraeder, Sasha Carter and Renee Simons are set to man the phones at the Kelowna Curling Club Sunday evening. (Contributed)
Former World Champion curlers host telethon at Kelowna Curling Club tonight

The Kelowna Curling Club will host a virtual telethon tonight for the Sandra Schmirler Foundation

Mitchal Derksen, middle, owner of NUMU Technologies, talks data with his team at Triumph Coffee in downtown Vernon. Derksen and his busisness. an alum of the Community Futures North Okanagan’s Enterprize Challenge, is a finalist for Small Business BC award. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan companies up for provincial honours

FILL and Numu Technologies from Vernon are finalists for Small Business BC awards

A petition has been launched by concerned parents over the Vernon School District’s plan to increase bus ridership fees from $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300. (Black Press file photo)
Concerned parents launch petition opposing Okanagan school district bus fee hike

Families in Vernon School District could go from paying $25 to $200 or, in some cases, $300

Pickers brave freezing cold temperatures to pick frozen grapes off the vine to make icewine at Bench 1775. (Bench 1775 photo)
A South Okanagan winery gets excited when temperatures drop below -8 degrees

Pickers harvested 36 tons of frozen grapes to be turned into icewine at Bench 1775

A cow moose was rescued from a frozen pond by local residents and a conservation officer east of Williams Lake on Friday, Feb. 19. (Kayla Ivens photo)
Cow moose rescued from frozen pond near Williams Lake

Local residents, conservation officer pulled her out with quad and rope

Most Read