Brodie St. Jacques

New trainer coming to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Brodie St. Jacques has worked as a trainer and equipment manager for hockey teams across Canada

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks have hired a new trainer for the hockey club’s 2019-20 BCHL season.

Brodie St. Jacques has been the head athletic trainer and equipment manager for two years with the Northern Alberta Xtreme Academy’s four elite prep teams that compete in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

For the past two seasons, he has also helped out with the WHL’s Edmonton Oil Kings on game days and filled in as a trainer for the Spruce Grove Saints in the AJHL during the 2018-19 season.

“With adding Brodie to our hockey operations, we feel we gained an experienced and hard-working individual that will fit in great with our staff,” said Silverbacks operations manager Brooks Christensen.

St. Jacques is excited to take on the new position.

“I want to thank the entire Silverbacks organization for this opportunity to work for such a fantastic hockey team and hockey community,” said St. Jacques. “I look forward to working day to day with elite hockey players as well as the staff, sharing the same passion for hockey that I have.”

