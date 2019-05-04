New triathlon event planned for White Lake in June

Athletes of all skill levels will have opportunity to swim, bike and run

A fun and accessible triathlon showcasing a beautiful part of the Shuswap is scheduled for June 23 at White Lake.

Organizer Aron Zuidhof said this is the first time a triathlon has been organized at White Lake. The June event will feature a Sprint Triathlon and a shorter try-tri race.

Zuidhof said the goal of the race is to get people active with an event suitable for everyone, from beginners to those who want to push themselves and compete.

The sprint triathlon will be made up of a 750 metre swim, a 21-kilometre bike ride and a 5-km run. The try-tri route will be approximately half the length.

The swim portion of both triathlons will be an out-and-back course just off-shore in White Lake’s bright blue water. After the swim, sprint triathlon participants will set off on on a round-trip cycle which will take them down White Lake Road to the Balmoral corner before travelling on highway frontage roads to the turnaround point near the Carlin Hall, and then back to the start point using the other branch of White Lake Road. Try-tri cyclists will ride just under 5 km down White Lake Road before turning around and riding back. After getting off their bikes, triathletes will run towards White Lake Provincial Park, turning around after the appropriate distance and running back to the finish line.

For those daunted by the prospect of the full triathlon, Zuidhof said team entries splitting up the legs between two or three team members are welcomed.

As it is the first triathlon being held at White Lake, Zuidhof said registration will be capped at approximately 100 participants. He said there has been lots of interest in the triathlon but plenty of registration spaces remain open.

Adult entry fees are $35 for the sprint triathlon and $25 for the Try-tri. Team entries for both race lengths are $15 per team member. Youth 17 and under can register for $15 for the sprint triathlon and $10 for the try-tri.

The race will start at 9:30 a.m. for the sprint and 10 a.m. for the try-tri. Participants are advised to arrive by 8 a.m. in order to register with the timekeepers and set up their transition area.

More information is available by contacting Zuidhof at 250-803-8368 or by email at aronzuidhof@gmail.com.

