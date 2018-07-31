NHL commissioner says league wants cut of gambling action

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman the league should get a portion of revenue

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says the league wants a cut of gambling profits if its intellectual property, data or video from games are used.

Bettman tells guest host Larry Lage in the in the latest episode of “PodcastOne Sports Now” those who want to conduct gambling business with NHL assets will need to negotiate.

Ice Cube tips off talking about his BIG3 basketball league and also kicks it about his music and movies.

Purdue basketball coach Matt Painter opens up about the lives of his children along with his passion for the Chicago Cubs and concerts.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford discusses how fatherhood has changed his perspective.

Hockey analyst Anson Carter wraps up the podcast, expanding on his thoughts about a move he didn’t like made by USA Hockey.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

Just Posted

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

City of Salmon Arm crew repairs crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Salmon Arm foreshore a rich habitat

Brighouse Nature Centre shares a wealth of information

Filmmakers want to tell story of missing Sun Peaks man

Three Kamloops movie makers hope to tell the story of Ryan Shtuka’s disappearance.

Lookout helps crew attack Glenfir wildfire

Naramata fire remains held at 100 hectares

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Morning shakeup at Okanagan radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Vernon’s Beach Radio from Sun FM

Veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits, ombudsman says

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

Crews challenge by hot temperatures and terrain for wildfire near Peachland

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Wildfire crews mop up hotspots for Okanagan Mountain Park fire

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Most Read