NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

Silverbacks forward Logan Shaw skates the puck out of the defensive zone after a turnover during the Silverbacks Pro Am game July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks hit the ice at the Shaw Centre July 27 for their annual Pro Am Scholarship Game.

Hundreds of people from the community came out to the arena to watch a high-octane game that split the Silverbacks roster and pitted them against each other for some fun action on the ice. The air-conditioned ice sheet offered a welcome break from the heat scorching the Shuswap, if only for a few hours.

The fan-favourite game also featured a scholarship up for grabs for a lucky Silverbacks player, and the results of that opportunity will be updated when the name has been released.

The Pro Am game is part of the Silverbacks pre-season that will include their summer camps and hockey school leading up to the first regular season game, a home-opener against the Merritt Centennials Sept. 7.

Jake Bean (left) of the Carolina Hurricanes and Curtis Lazar (right) of the Calgary Flames sat down in the first intermission to sign autographs and meet local fans during the Pro Am game at the Shaw Centre July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Lucas Nickles (purple) and Carson Bolduc (grey), two Silverbacks alumni players, grapple for the puck against the boards during the Silverbacks Pro Am game July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

University of Alberta varsity championship player Lucas Nickles (centre, purple jersey) fires off a shot on goal against Silverbacks goalie Kyle Dumba during the Pro Am game at the Shaw Centre July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Silverbacks skater Nick Unruh (right, purple) and Yale University varisty player Brett Jewell (left, gray) keep their eyes on the puck as it is skated up the ice during the Pro Am game July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Tristan Cozier of the Brown University varsity team skates the puck out of the defensive zone while looking for passing options during the Silverbacks Pro Am game at the Shaw Centre July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Yale University varsity player Brett Jewell (grey) comes in close for a shot on Silverbacks goalie Ethan Langenegger during the Silverbacks Pro Am game July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Sicamous Eagles defenceman Sebastian Archambeault (purple) throws in some fancy stick-handling to get the puck around a forward during the Pro Am game July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)