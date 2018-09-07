Vancouver Canucks top 2017 draft pick Elias Pettersson tries to bat in a rebound on goalie Michael DiPietro during the Canucks practice on Thursday. The Canucks play the Winnipeg Jets prospects at the South Okanagan Events Centre 7:30 p.m. as part of the Young Stars Classic. Kristi Patton/Western News

NHL prospects hit the ice in the South Okanagan

Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets ready to face off

With some of their top draft picks in recent years, the Vancouver Canucks prospects hit the ice on Thursday for their first practice at the Young Stars Classic in Penticton.

While it wasn’t quite the fanfare when now-NHL star Connor McDavid was in the city a few years ago with the Edmonton Oilers, young hockey fans were running in to catch a glimpse of Elias Pettersson. The centre was selected fifth overall at the 2017 NHL draft by the Canucks and is expected to crack the team’s roster for the upcoming season.

He is coming off an outstanding season in the Swedish Hockey League where he helped win the SHL championship and earned Rookie of the Year, Best Forward, MVP and Playoff MVP honours.

With the Calgary Flames and Oilers not participating this year, the UBC Thunderbirds and University of Alberta Bears will face-off on Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. and on Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. The Canucks and Jets will meet on Sept. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

Related: Canucks release Young Stars Classic roster

Single game tickets are available for $12 for university games and $15 for NHL games, while full tournament packages are $35. Tickets are available online at ValleyFirstTix.com, by phone at 1-877-763-2849 or in person at the South Okanagan Events Centre Valley First Box Office. For complete details visit SOEC.ca.

Off-ice Young Stars Classic programs include a minor hockey event and Party on the Plaza with games, food, music and entertainment for fans on Sept. 8.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Kristi Patton | Editor

KristiPatton
Send Kristi Patton an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Just Posted

Alcohol believed to be a factor in rollover near Canoe mill

Salmon Arm RCMP receive many reports of erratic driver on TCH

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

Blue-green algae bloom leads to water warning in Salmon Arm Bay

Fishing and swimming are not recommended, algae can be fatal to pets

Multi-faceted care facility aims to be a one-stop wellness shop

Seniors Health and Wellness Centre opens in Salmon Arm

Update: Man charged for Tappen home invasion

Police dog and ERT unit called to assist search for suspect

Fashion Fridays

One of Canada’s top stylists, Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trend

B.C. skier soars to World Cup gold

Elena Gaskell of Vernon wins slopestyle event in New Zealand; Yuki Tsubota of Whistler third

Okanagan Cooperative raising funds for charity

Annual Fuel Good Day takes place Sept. 18 in Vernon, Armstrong, Salmon Arm

Reports that Kelowna Costco is moving are just ‘rumour and hearsay’

Could Costco be moving across the bridge?

Letter: Courtesy lacking on Trans-Canada Highway

There appears to be a general lack of respect by some users… Continue reading

B.C.’s oldest bakery shuts down in Victoria

Willie’s Bakery, originally established in 1887, has closed its doors

Salmon Arm Tennis Club moving ahead on indoor facility

Club members excited about progress on new building, open tourney upcoming Sept. 21 to 23

B.C. pharmacists hope to be part of local fight to curb opioid crisis

Pharmacists want to stem the number of overdose deaths

Shuswap fall movie season begins with feel-good drama

Hearts Beat Loud shows Saturday, Sept. 8, 5 p.m. at the Salmar Classic

Most Read