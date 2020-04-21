Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

The 27th annual Tim Hortons honours will be announced in June; entry deadline is May 30

While no one is allowed to participate in organized sports at present, the Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee is urging members of the public to look back over the last 12 months and consider who they believe are the region’s elite athletes.

Nominations are now being sought for the 27th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards, and you can participate by sending in your choices, either by telephone or email.

“We’re looking forward to a large number of nominations again this year,” said committee chairperson Jack Gilroy. “This area certainly is well represented with some outstanding athletes, teams and leaders in sport and we look forward to recognizing them.”

The 2019 award winners include:

Vernon Vipers’ captain Jagger Williamson – Athlete of the Year;

VSS Panthers Senior football squad – Team of the Year;

Denis and Barb Murdoch – Leadership in Sports.

Other past winners include Paralympian medalist sit-skier Josh Dueck and former NHL forward Brent Gilchrist, the first winner of the Athlete of the Year honour in 1994.

An unbeatable Vernon Vipers squad was awarded the North Okanagan’s Team of the Year two years running after winning the national championship junior A hockey in 2009 and 2010.

“We have honoured many locals with the Leadership in Sports award, like Mr. and Mrs. Volleyball, Denis and Barb Murdoch, who began spring club volleyball for girls in 1975,” said Gilroy. “This important award honours coaches or organizers who have made a difference to the community.”

Awards for the 2019/2020 season will be presented this June. No date has yet been set.

Nominations can be submitted to chair Jack Gilroy by email at: jegilroy@shaw.ca or by phone at 250-542-6477.

The nomination deadline is Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The awards are chosen by a panel of media and sports community reps.

