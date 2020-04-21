The Vernon Panthers’ provincial championship senior boys football team was the Tim Hortons North Okanagan Team of the Year at the 2019 athletic awards. Nominations are being sought for the 2020 Athlete, Team and Leadership honours. (Morning Star - file photo)

Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

The 27th annual Tim Hortons honours will be announced in June; entry deadline is May 30

While no one is allowed to participate in organized sports at present, the Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athletic Awards committee is urging members of the public to look back over the last 12 months and consider who they believe are the region’s elite athletes.

Nominations are now being sought for the 27th annual Tim Hortons North Okanagan Athlete, Team and Leadership awards, and you can participate by sending in your choices, either by telephone or email.

“We’re looking forward to a large number of nominations again this year,” said committee chairperson Jack Gilroy. “This area certainly is well represented with some outstanding athletes, teams and leaders in sport and we look forward to recognizing them.”

The 2019 award winners include:

Vernon Vipers’ captain Jagger Williamson – Athlete of the Year;

VSS Panthers Senior football squad – Team of the Year;

Denis and Barb Murdoch – Leadership in Sports.

Other past winners include Paralympian medalist sit-skier Josh Dueck and former NHL forward Brent Gilchrist, the first winner of the Athlete of the Year honour in 1994.

An unbeatable Vernon Vipers squad was awarded the North Okanagan’s Team of the Year two years running after winning the national championship junior A hockey in 2009 and 2010.

“We have honoured many locals with the Leadership in Sports award, like Mr. and Mrs. Volleyball, Denis and Barb Murdoch, who began spring club volleyball for girls in 1975,” said Gilroy. “This important award honours coaches or organizers who have made a difference to the community.”

Awards for the 2019/2020 season will be presented this June. No date has yet been set.

Nominations can be submitted to chair Jack Gilroy by email at: jegilroy@shaw.ca or by phone at 250-542-6477.

The nomination deadline is Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The awards are chosen by a panel of media and sports community reps.

READ MORE: Mr. and Mrs. Volleyball honoured at Tim Hortons North Okanagan athletic awards

READ MORE: Dueck, Lazar share Tim Hortons award


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsSports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nine Salmon Arm Silverbacks part of BCHL college commit record

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for Sorrento residents

High turbidity prompts notice from CSRD, Interior Health for users on Sorrento water system

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans

Physician emphasizes it’s not about doom and gloom, but making use of time at home

Free toilet paper offered with takeout at Central Okanagan restaurant

Viva Mexicana is offering a complimentary roll of toilet paper with orders over $20

Organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Evacuation order issued for several Cache Creek properties as water levels rise

Rising water levels have forced several residents from their properties as flood risk increases

B.C. prepares to use donated, ‘alternative’ COVID-19 protective gear

Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says

Letter: Safety efforts at Salmon Arm Save-On-Foods appreciated

Couple grateful for store’s response to COVID-19 virus

Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

COVID-19: Shelter-seeking B.C. homeless group resorts to sleeping in graveyard

People to camp near Parksville church at night as group looks for assistance

Nominations sought for North Okanagan athletic awards

The 27th annual Tim Hortons honours will be announced in June; entry deadline is May 30

44% of B.C. residents think pre-COVID-19 conditions won’t return until fall: poll

73% say they’ll get a vaccine when one is made

Princeton man facing charges after police cruiser allegedly rammed

A 26-year-old Princeton man is facing charges including assault with a weapon… Continue reading

Most Read