File photo.

North Enderby Timber clinch NOSL crown

Last-second goal by Sladen gives NET 1-0 win over Turn-Key Controls

Their leading scorer Brent Poulsen was away holding his newborn son and they only had 10 starters.

No problem for the North Enderby Timber, who clinched another North Okanagan Soccer League title with a 1-0 win over Peters Tirecraft Wednesday night at Marshall Field #1.

Xander Sladen scored in the 90th minute as the Timber ran their first-place record to 11-1-1. The Timber face Tirecraft (3-9-1) next Wednesday night in a make-up match at Marshall and finish the regular season Aug. 8 against Turn-Key Controls.

Gabriel Price delivered a cross into the 18-yard area and Sladen drilled a shot past keeper Ryan Sharp just before the final whistle. Danny Stein earned the clean sheet.

Stetson Brent Poulsen is the newest member of the Poulsen soccer clan. Mother Deb and baby are doing well and are stoked about the upcoming Gibson Cup playoffs.

Meanwhile, Okanagan Geothermal Ltd. (OKG) shut down Turn-Key 4-0 Wednesday night at Marshall Field #5.

Fabrice Fanfani supplied two goals for OKG (9-4-1), while singles came from Darrien Broomfield and Chris Swinburn in support of Peter Kaz.

Broomfield danced around four defenders twice before burying a 40-yard corker top cheddar. Fanfani scored once on a fray in front and again as he outjumped the towering Turn-Key back line and knocked in a rebound of a free kick by Mo Singogo.

Swinburn completed the attack by going coast to coast with a sliding finish to beat the keeper. Turn-Key dropped to 3-11.

Salmon Arm Auto Quest brushed back the Shuswap Outlaws 4-2 in Salmon Arm. Auto Quest is second at 10-4, while the Outlaws share fourth with Tirecraft at 3-10-1.

Lenoury's 76 wins Ladies Open
GM Benning takes over hockey operations for NHL's Canucks

