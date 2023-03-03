Lumby’s Michael Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)

Lumby’s Michael Leach (left) and guide Chase Ferguson of Vernon (second from left) won gold in Para-Alpine Skiing’s men’s slalom race Thursday at the Canada Winter Games. West Kelowna’s Samuel Peters (right) was fourth and Ronan Wiens of Salmon Arm (second from right) was sixth. The event was held at Crabbe Mountaiin Ski Resort in New Brunswick. (Facebook photo)

North Okanagan athletes collect Games gold

Skier Matthew Leach, guide Chase Ferguson win gold in Para-Alpine Skiing at Canada Winter Games

Snow in the Maritimes agrees with Matthew Leach.

The Lumby visually impaired skier, aided by his ski guide, Chase Ferguson of Vernon, won gold at the Canada Winter Games Thursday, March 2.

Leach won the men’s Para-Alpine slalom event with the fastest times in both runs – 1 minute 5.23 seconds in the first run, 1:08.06 in the second for a combined time of 2:13.29. He was more than 15 seconds ahead of the silver medalist, Ontario’s James Budrow of Ottawa (2:28.59).

Nova Scotia’s Hayden Denouden won the bronze in 2:29.27, edging out West Kelowna sit skier Samuel Peters (2:29.89).

Salmon Arm’s Ronan Wiens was sixth in 3:25.96.

Leach and Ferguson won silver in the men’s giant slalom Wednesday, March 1.

The alpine skiing events are being held at Crabbe Mountain Ski Resort in Central Hainesville, New Brunswick.

• Staying on the slopes, Vernon’s Amy Milne was 26th in Thursday’s Alpine Skiing’s female slalom race at Crabbe Mountain.

Milne’s combined time for the two runs was 1:44..68. Golden’s Roxy Coatesworth won her third consecutive gold medal, finishing in 1:27.48.

• Vernon’s Maya Serdachny set up Coquitlam’s Jordan Baxter for the game-winning goal at 10:28 of the third period Wednesday, March 1, lifting B.C. to a 2-1 win over Quebec in women’s hockey.

B.C. went 3-0 in the preliminary round with Serdachny picking up four assists. B.C. will play a quarterfinal match Friday, March 3.

READ MORE: Lumby guided skier glides to Canada Winter Games gold

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band fighter throws down skills for youth MMA classes

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaNorth Okanagan Regional Districtskiing

Previous story
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey
Next story
Who’s left? NHL trade deadline day shaping up to be a dud after flurry of action

Just Posted

The Sicamous fire department responded to 89 calls in 2022, including 18 false alarms from Dec. 2022 to Feb. 1, 2023. (Black Press file photo)
Structure fire, rescue and false alarms keep Sicamous firefighters busy

The Vancouver Canucks are trading Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fourth round pick in 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The announcement was made March 3, 2023 – eight months in to Lazar’s three-year deal with the Canucks. (Vancouver Canucks photo)
Vancouver Canucks trade Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar to New Jersey

Rise Up Helping Hands volunteers Irene Anderson and Marley Ormondy, program director Sherrelle Anderson and executive director Launa Payne, and volunteer Chantell Ducharme make healthy food and put together tote bags on Feb. 24 to give away. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Access to food crucial to Salmon Arm society’s work on Indigenous wellness

Salmon Arm’s Lily Brook and Kaden Baum, at left, take time out during their medal-winning performances at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in PEI. (Photo courtesy of Paul Klements)
Two Salmon Arm Para-Nordic skiers claim 2 medals apiece at Canada Winter Games