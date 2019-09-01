North Okanagan Knights double Chase Heat

Knights begin Kootenay International Junior Hockey League preseason schedule with road win

The North Okanagan Knights began their four-game Kootenay International Junior Hockey League exhibition schedule with a road win.

Justin Nakagawa led the Knights with a goal and two assists while Jacob Boden added 1+1 as the Knights went to Chase and cooled down the Heat 4-2.

Jacob Brewer and Angus Allchin had the other goals for North Okanagan, as the Knights built up a 3-0 lead.

READ MORE: Bellmann, ex-NHLer boost North Okanagan Knights

North Okanagan will play three games in three days next weekend to close out the exhibition schedule. The Knights play a doubleheader against the Kelowna Chiefs Friday and Saturday in Rutland, then visit the Sicamous Eagles Sunday.

The Knights being the regular season back in Chase on Friday, Sept. 13. North Okanagan will play its home opener Friday, Sept. 2o, at 7:30 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre against the Kamloops Storm.

