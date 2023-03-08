North Okanagan Para swimmers rock B.C. Winter provincials

Brea Duncan, Senna Entner and Jacob Brayshaw return with medals, records, personal best times

North Okanagan members of Okanagan Para Swimming including (from left) coach Renate Terpstra of Vernon, and swimmers Jacob Brayshaw of Coldstream and Brea Duncan of Armstrong had successful results at the B.C. Winter Provincial Swimming Championships in Victoria. The trio swim and coach for Penticton’s KISU Club, as does Vernon swimmer Senna Entner, missing fromt he photo. (Facebook photo)

Three North Okanagan swimmers, members of the Okanagan Para Swimming group who compete for Penticton’s KISU Club, had a sunny time at the B.C. Winter Provincial Championships in Victoria.

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw, Armstrong’s Brea Duncan, and Vernon’s Senna Entner collected records, hardware and Personal Best (PBs) times.

Swimmers with physical disabilities are divided into 10 classes based on their degree of functional disability: S1 through to S10. The lower number indicates a greater degree of impairment.

Brayshaw established a new Canadian S2 record in the 50-metre backstroke with a time of one minute 43.90 seconds, shaving off almost five seconds from the existing mark. He also established new Canadian standards with PBs in the 150m individual medley and the 100m freestyle.

Duncan and Entner competed in the S7 category.

Duncan opened the event by winning four gold medals in the 100m backstroke, 400m free, 100m breaststroke and 50m free. She also made her first Western time standard in the 100m backstroke with a PB time of 1:51.29.

Entner returned home with a pair of silver medals in the 100m back and 100m breaststroke races. She made 100 per cent best times in all of her races.

The trio is coached by Vernon’s Renate Terpstra for KISU.

