North Okanagan well represented for BC Summer Games

A total of 60 North Okanagan athletes, coaches and officials head north this week for the BC Summer Games starting Thursday, July 21, in Prince George. (Submitted graphic)

The 2022 BC Summer Games begin Thursday, July 21, in the province’s northern capital, Prince George, featuring 2,915 of B.C.’s best emerging high performance athletes, coaches, and officials.

There will be 60 athletes, coaches and officials from the North Okanagan taking part (listed below by community) at the Games which run from July 21-24.

The 2,303 athletes hail from 170 communities across the province and represent every constituency in B.C. Competing in 18 different sports, the athletes are an average age of 14 years old and for most, this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games.

These athletes will be supported by 451 certified coaches and 161 officials, tasked with providing a safe and competitive environment for athletes.

“The host society in Prince George has done amazing work preparing for these Games and this is just one more step towards what will be an excellent event in July,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society. “All of our participants have worked extremely hard to get to these Games and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome them.”

Greater Vernon will host the 2023 B.C. Winter Games, March 23-26.

ARMSTRONG (9)

Ila Isaac, athlete, athletics; Anna Melvin, athlete, athletics; Kohen Pounder, athlete, lacrosse; Waylen Stowards, athlete, lacrosse; Alexis Luttmerding, athlete, softball-girls; Allyson McAvoy, athlete, softball-girls; Jocelyn Duncan, head coach, swimming-Para; Brea Duncan, athlete, swimming-Para; Cash Riemersma, athlete, volleyball-boys.

COLDSTREAM (11)

Andy Collins, official, basketball-boys; Molly Caldwell, athlete, rowing; Jonas Masys, athlete, rowing; Elena Masyte, athlete, rowing; Nolan Stiven, athlete, rowing; Glen Stiven, head coach, rowing; Mya Koleba, athlete, rugby-girls; Aidan McWhinney, athlete, triathlon; Carter Gislason, athlete, volleyball-boys; Micah Snobelen, athlete, volleyball-boys; Addison Bishop, athlete, volleyball-girls.

ENDERBY (3)

Jace Wasyliw, athlete, lacrosse-boys; Avadawn Hawrys, athlete, softball-girls; Georgia Rands, athlete, softball-girls.

GRINDROD (1)

Devan Lansdowne, athlete, athletics.

LUMBY (1)

Micah Davyduke, athlete, baseball-boys.

VERNON (35)

Charlotte Routley, athlete, 3×3 basketball-girls; Sadie Scott, athlete, 3×3 basketball-girls; Ashley Yuson, athlete, 3×3 basketball-girls; Analiese Verburgh, athlete, artistic swimming; Karen Truesdale, official, athletics; Danielle Pechet, athlete, athletics-Special Olympics; Jordan Herrington, athlete, baseball-boys; Kaleb Murray, athlete, baseball-boys; Dariusz Szwed, athlete, baseball-boys; Wylder Wigeland, athlete, baseball-boys; Reid Williamson, athlete, baseball-boys; Chloe Collins, athlete, basketball-girls; Warren Cullum, head coach, basketball-girls; Addison Janke athlete, basketball-girls; Aleeya Ouch, athlete, basketball-girls; Cole Gartner, athlete, lacrosse-boys; Koenn Mahar-Robins, athlete, lacrosse-boys (playing for Zone 7 Northwest); Aidan Wattie, athlete, lacrosse; Brooke Forai, athlete, equestrian; Asher Kuiken, athlete, field lacrosse; Sierra Munroe, athlete, rowing; Parker Munroe, athlete, rowing; Cole O’Connor, athlete, rowing; Kaden O’Conno, athlete, rowing; Liam Mallow, athlete, soccer-boys; KC Miller, athlete, softball-boys (playing for Zone 1 Kootenays); Nolan Wilson, athlete, softball-boys (playing for Zone 1 Kootenays); Jocelyn Cater, athlete,softball-girls; Senna Entner,athlete, swimming-Para; Ryan Entner, supervisor, swimming-Para; Laura Medcalf, head coach, triathlon; Max Wright, athlete, triathlon; Jason Pope, athlete, volleyball-boys; Mollie English, athlete, volleyball-girls; Kianna Gardner, athlete, volleyball-girls.

READ MORE: Greater Vernon to host BC Winter Games in 2023

READ MORE: Greater Vernon BC Winter Games Society names new president, VP

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC GamesNorth Okanagan Regional District