North Zone Bantam Kings dominate Enderby with shutout win

The North Zone Bantam Kings emerged victorious after a pair of games last weekend against the North Central Zone team in Enderby.

The first game saw the Kings take the offensive lead with Erik Pastro scoring five goals and three assists. Additional goals were scored by Gage Parrell, Ryan Howe, Rylan Blackstock, Jaxon Haddath, Kurtis Kinoshita and Maguire Nicholson. Kyle Wheeler and Tyson Mathews made two assists each. By the final buzzer the Kings were up 12-0 with goaltender Kellan Mooney picking up the shutout.

In the second game, the North Central team found their footing and tightened up their defences with a final score of 7-4 again for the Kings. Main goal scorers for the Kings were Kinoshita and Pastro, with singles from Ryder De Nys, Hunter Fuoco, Wheeler and Parrell.

Next up for the Kings are two games against the East Kootenay Avalanche on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, in Enderby and Sicamous.

