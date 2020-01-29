After one win, one loss to the Thompson Zone Blazers, the North Zone Bantam Kings will move on to play against the South Zone Knights the weekend of Oct. 26-27. (Photo submitted)

North Zone Bantam Kings dominate Enderby with shutout win

Next the Kings will face off against the East Kootenay Avalanche

The North Zone Bantam Kings emerged victorious after a pair of games last weekend against the North Central Zone team in Enderby.

The first game saw the Kings take the offensive lead with Erik Pastro scoring five goals and three assists. Additional goals were scored by Gage Parrell, Ryan Howe, Rylan Blackstock, Jaxon Haddath, Kurtis Kinoshita and Maguire Nicholson. Kyle Wheeler and Tyson Mathews made two assists each. By the final buzzer the Kings were up 12-0 with goaltender Kellan Mooney picking up the shutout.

Read more: North Zone Kings win one of two games against Thompson Zone Blazers

Read more: Pair of wins keep North Zone Bantam Kings on Rockets' tail

In the second game, the North Central team found their footing and tightened up their defences with a final score of 7-4 again for the Kings. Main goal scorers for the Kings were Kinoshita and Pastro, with singles from Ryder De Nys, Hunter Fuoco, Wheeler and Parrell.

Next up for the Kings are two games against the East Kootenay Avalanche on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 1-2, in Enderby and Sicamous.

