North Zone Kings sink Rivermen, crowned Bantam Zone champs

Next up is home tourney in Enderby, then on to playoffs

The newly crowned Bantam Zone champions, the North Zone Kings following a pair of games in Enderby on Friday, Feb. 8-9, 2020. (Contributed)

The North Zone Kings won the bantam zone championships with a deluge of points against the Yukon division’s team last weekend.

The games, held in Enderby, were somewhat anticlimactic for the Kings, remarked the team’s head coach Shawn Lund. On Friday night, the Kings beat the short-benched Rivermen 15 to 3 and the Saturday rematch showed similar results with the Kings winning 12 to 3.

“I think if we would have played a team that matched our skill set a little bit better it would have been a little more exciting,” Lund said.

Much of the goal scoring was done by Erik Pastro, Jaxon Haddath, Kurtis Kinoshita, Gage Parrell, Oscar Mayes, Maddux Martin, Kyle Wheeler, Tyson Mathews, Riley Cormier, Nathan Mayes and Trent Thiessen. Goal scorers played a part in many assists along with Maguire Nicholson, Hunter Fuoco and Ryder De Nys.

Next up for the Kings is their home tournament from Feb. 14 to 17 in Enderby, then onto the playoffs where a provincial berth is at stake.

