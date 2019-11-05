The North Zone Kings took decisive victories over the Yukon Zone team in a pair of games in Enderby. (Photo submitted)

North Zone Kings sweep games against Yukon Zone

Kings scored 22 goals over two games in Enderby

The North Zone Kings earned decisive victories over the Yukon Zone team in a pair of games last weekend in Enderby.

On Friday, Nov. 1, the Kings played their first game against the Yukon team. Erik Pastro and Oscar Mayes were the game’s top scorers, Pastro coming away with three goals and two assists and Mayes scoring two goals with two assists. Eight more goals would be scored by the end of the game, making the final score 13-6.

The second game, held on Nov. 2, was more of the same. Mayes had another high-scoring game with three shots finding their way into the net, while Pastro scored another three. By the final buzzer, the score stood at 9-1 for the Kings.

The Kings will be in Delta on the Remembrance Day weekend to participate in the Tim Jardine Memorial Bantam Tournament.

