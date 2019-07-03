The annual BCHL Showcase is slated to return Oct. 2 through 5, but revamped as 2019 BCHL Showcase Festival. Part of the changes this year includes adding Penticton as a second host city for the Interior teams. Jenna Hauck/Black Press

Okanagan city added as second host for BCHL’s annual Showcase event

League announcesthat they are re-launching the annual event to increase reach and inclusion

The B.C. Hockey League has announced the re-launch of its annual Showcase event, and it’s returning with some key changes including the addition of Penticton as a second host city.

In a release sent today, the BCHL announced the introduction of the 2019 BCHL Showcase Festival presented by Bauer from Oct. 2 to 5. The event will begin at Prospera Centre in Chilliwack with games between the Lower Mainland and Island Division teams on Oct. 2 and 3.

New this year, the event will shift venues to the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton for games between the league’s Interior teams for NCAA and NHL scouts on Oct. 4 and 5. Penticton will also be the host for a BC Hockey Festival which include other levels of hockey in B.C. outside of Junior A, as well as several fan interaction areas.

READ MORE: 2019 Young Stars Tournament in Okanagan cancelled

“Our Showcase has grown in stature since its inception in 2012, thanks to the great work done in Chilliwack and we feel the time is right to add another few layers to the proceedings,” said BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb in the release. “From now on, the Showcase is going to be a marquee event to signify the beginning of the hockey season in our province.”

According to the release, the event will partner with BC Hockey who will work with the league to increase the reach of the event, including the participation of minor hockey programs across the province.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to share in expanding this celebration of amateur hockey in B.C.” said BC Hockey CEO Barry Petrachenko in the release. “October is a perfect timeframe to celebrate our game and to capture the excitement that is generated by the start of a new season.”

As with the previous version of the event, BCHL teams will play two games that count in their standings over the four-day event. The release states that past Showcase participants include current NHL players Troy Stecher, Danton Heinen, Dennis Cholowski, Dante Fabbro, Devon Toews and Tyson Jost.

READ MORE: Okanagan teams and BCHL announce schedule for upcoming hockey season

Defending champions Prince George Spruce Kings, from the Mainland Division, will play both of their games in Penticton against Interior conference foes the West Kelowna Warriors and Trail Smoke Eaters. The Penticton Vees will take the ice on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. to battle it out with the Vernon Vipers, and then they face off against the Wenatchee Wild in the closing game of the Showcase at 7 p.m. on Oct. 5.

The Vipers are also matched up agaisnt the West Kelowna Warriors at 4 p.m. on Oct. 5. The only teams slated to play in both host cities are the Coquitlam Express and Merritt Centenials.

The full event schedule for the Showcase games can be found online at www.bchl.ca. No details about the BC Hockey Festival set to take place in Penticton as part of this event have been released at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Just Posted

Outdoor Learning School wins $30,000 for kitchen renovation

Salmon Arm school top runner-up in BCAA’s Play Here challenge

Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

More than $2,000 raised with half coming from Sicamous Legion

In photos: Lumberjacks get chopping at Shuswap competition

Wood chips flew as chainsaws roared at the Professional Loggers Competition held… Continue reading

Curbside compost program off to maggoty start for Salmon Arm woman

SCV Waste Solutions, city’s waste removal contractor, quick to help resident, replace faulty bin

Salmon Arm’s Curtis Lazar signs one-year contract with Buffalo Sabres

Change of pace, team sought after two years for playing for the Calgary Flames

VIDEO: Friends launch fundraiser for B.C. woman run over by car twice in L.A.

‘We were sitting around and saying someone should do a GoFundMe’

Silverbacks see early start to 2019/20 hockey season

Salmon Arm’s season kick-off a home-ice matinee versus Kelowna

Judge strikes part of Gordon Wilson’s claims in lawsuit against Horgan, Surrey MLA

Defamation lawsuit against Bruce Ralston, Premier John Horgan, NDP MP Rachel Blaney, Jen Holmwood

Red Ferrari goes into ‘warp speed’ on Hwy. 97 in Okanagan

Canada Day speeder lands $483 ticket, impounded vehicle

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

UPDATE: Semi rollover closes highway near Vernon

The incident took place between Vernon and Falkland around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning

Summerland Legion organized Canada Day celebrations

Hundreds attend festivities in Memorial Park on July 1

Emergency crews rescue injured mountain biker from Campbell Mountain

The biker’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and he was transported to PRH

Most Read