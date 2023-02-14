Okanagan College announces roster ahead of baseball season

The days are getting longer and the temperature is getting warmer, meaning baseball season is just around the corner.

On Tuesday, the Okanagan College Coyotes announced their 52-man roster just 39 days ahead of their Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) season opener.

The roster features seven catchers, 15 pitchers, 13 infielders, eight outfielders, and nine players that play multiple positions.

11 of the 52 players are from British Columbia, including six players from Kelowna, one from West Kelowna, and one from Penticton.

Okanagan College is looking to win back-to-back CCBC championships.

The Coyotes open their CCBC season on March 24 when they welcome the Victoria Collegiate to town.

BaseballCollegeCollege AthleticsKelownaOkanagan