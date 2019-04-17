Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Jim Cotter is brushing up on his Swedish.

The eight-time B.C. men’s curling champion from Vernon has been added to the roster of reigning men’s world champion Niklas Edin’s roster for the Humpty’s Champions Cup in Saskatoon next week, part of the Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling schedule.

The event, being played at Merlis Belsher Place, is on at the same time as the world mixed doubles curling championships taking palce in Stavanger, Norway.

Cotter is replacing Edin third Oskar Eriksson.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Jim Cotter team wins men’s provincial curling title

Cotter’s former teammate, John Morris, is also a super spare. Morris will fill in as skip for American Olympic gold medalist John Shuster’s rink. Shuster is competing at the world mixed doubles championship.

Also turning Swedish is Scotland’s Eve Muirhead, who is joining Anna Hasselborg’s squad.

A number of other rinks in the Humpty’s Champions Cup will have different looking lineups due to the world mixed doubles event, retirement or pregnancies.

The 2019 Humpty’s Champions Cup starts next Tuesday and features 15 men’s teams and 15 women’s teams who have won high-profile events in order to qualify.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships
Next story
Rockets’ Korczak named to U18 Team Canada roster

Just Posted

Bulky packaging number-one complaint for cannabis retailer

Green Canoe Cannabis owner says suppliers want to see less packaging, sooner than later

Funding enables enhancement of early-years services

Salmon Arm and Sorrento to see additional support for children under six and their families

Dogs can stay on Salmon Arm’s Foreshore Trail until April 30

Prohibition of dogs has been moved two weeks later this year to coincide with bird nesting

Imperial Oil plans to sell former 7-Eleven site in Salmon Arm

Environment ministry must okay plans to ensure contaminated soil remediated

Salmon Arm churches respond to shooting

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association response team visits with community

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Study links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

The research looked at more than 2,400 families

Okanagan entrepreneur to face Dragons

Back to Earth scheduled for Dragon’s Den

More than $100,000 raised for family of professional skier who died near Pemberton

Dave Treadway leaves behind his pregnant wife and two young boys

BC SPCA asks public for donations after puppy caught in trap

The puppy’s medical bills are expected to amount to more than $4,600

B.C. party bus monitors required to watch for booze, drugs on board

New rule in time for grad outings, minister Claire Trevena says

Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Canadian study suggests giving pharmacists a monetary incentive to consult would cut influenza cases

Summerland artist to discuss creative challenges

Danielle Krysa, a Summerland resident, is known for her teaching about creativity

Most Read