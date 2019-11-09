Okanagan high school star makes All Canadian TITAN team, gets Grey Cup invitation

Kelowna’s Nate Beauchemin will join 70 students from across Canada for the Nissan Kickoff Project

Quarterback Nate Beauchemin with coach Kendall Gross at the Owl’s championship win at the 2018 Subway Bowl. (Photo: Paul Beauchemin)

A Kelowna high school football players has cracked the Nissan All-Canadian TITAN team.

As part of the second annual Nissan Kickoff Project, Kelowna Secondary’s Nate Beauchemin will be one of 70 notable high school football stars from across the country that will join in the CFL’s Grey Cup celebrations later this month.

Beauchemin, who led the KSS Owls junior varsity team to the championships last season, was selected for demonstrating “TITAN” values on the field, in the classroom and in the community.

“Nissan Canadian recognizes the invaluable influence sports have on athletes from a young age, and how football can nurture leadership qualities that athletes then take off the field and into their classrooms and communities,” said Steve Rhind, director of marketing of Nissan Canada Inc.

READ MORE: Owls QB on historic championship win: “We’re a well rounded team”

READ MORE: From West Kelowna to the pros, soccer star ready for whatever career holds next

The awarded Canadian students, who range from schools in Vancouver to PEI, will travel to Calgary for a four-day sporting experience along side the festivities for the 107th Grey Cup on Nov. 24.

The student-athletes will get to train with CFL coaches and players, attend the CFL Awards, show off their skills in a exhibition game and will get to watch the Grey Cup live at McMahon Stadium.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.