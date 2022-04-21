The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League will host its one-day Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker Tournament, featuring all five league squads, Saturday, April 23, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. The host Shamrocks will take on the Vernon Tigers in the first game at 9 a.m. The expansion Kelowna Kodiaks, defending champion South Okanagan Flames and Kamloops Venom will all play two games. (Black Press - file photo)

Okanagan Lacrosse league breaks ice

Junior lacrosse loop hosts icebreaker tournament Saturday, April 23, at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong

The Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League makes its official return to the cement floor of Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday, April 23.

The five-team loop holds its Archie Jack Memorial Icebreaker tournament with all teams in action playing a pair of games.

The Vernon Sun Valley Source For Sports Tigers will open the exhibition at 9 a.m. against the host Armstrong Shamrocks, who return to the league after taking a leave of absence in 2019.

The league hasn’t played regular-season or playoff games since 2019 due to COVID. The league did host a couple of playday weekends in 2021.

The expansion Kelowna Kodiaks will face the Kamloops Venom at 10:30 a.m.

The defending playoff champion South Okanagan Flames of Penticton will face Armstrong at 12 p.m.

Vernon takes on Kamloops at 1:30 p.m., and Kelowna and South Okanagan round out the pre-season schedule at 3 p.m.

The league starts for real on Friday, April 29, when the Flames host Vernon at 7 p.m. at the Penticton Memorial Arena.

The Shamrocks host the Tigers for their home and season opener at the Nor-Val Sports Centre Saturday, April 30, at 7 p.m. while the Kodiaks play their home and season opener the same night at 6:30 p.m. against Kamloops at the Rutland Arena.

Vernon plays its first two regular-season games on the road before entertaining South Okanagan in its home opener Saturday, May 7, at Kal Tire Place, at 7 p.m.

