Deb Heale, Jewlie Milligan, Laurie Arthur, Gloria Morgan (back row), Linda Spiller, Nancy Laframboise, Neva Gigliuk (middle), Linda Gordon and Marsha Allen. The Spallumcheen ladies took home the Ina Guile trophy for the first time in 2019.

Okanagan ladies capture regional golf title

The team of 14 ladies won the 2019 Ina Guile competition against five regional clubs

For the first time ever, the ladies at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club finished their summer season on top of the competition.

The ladies captured the 2019 Ina Guile trophy after competing every Monday throughout the summer. Each week, eight Spallumcheen ladies split into pairs and play best-ball matches against players from other clubs. The teams play each other’s courses in a rotating fashion, 10 matches are played, scores accumulate and a winning team is crowned in September.

“We have come in second or third several times but never won,” Spallumcheen team member Deb Heale said. “Then, this year, our group of 14 ladies had fun, played great golf and we did it!”

The competition is named in memory of Ina Guile who first started the organization of six regional golf clubs and since 1980 clubs have competed for the Ina Guile hardware.

Shuswap Lake Estates, Eagle Point, Salmon Arm and The Dunes all vied for this year’s title but the Spallumcheen Ladies bested them all, finishing the season with an overall score of 399 (the next closest team had 377 points).

“It’s a fantastic win for us, we’re thrilled,” Spallumcheen’s captain Neva Gigliukfor said. “What is really nice about the inter-club and the Ina Guile is that we are having the groups of ladies from our two clubs come together and working towards the goal of competing.”

The tournament brings together the club’s morning and afternoon players — and also players new and experienced.

“We have some members who have been playing for up to 10 years and some who just joined us in the last year,” Gigliuk said.

READ MORE: Golf carts exempted from new B.C. seat belt regulation

READ MORE: Flames pick up 4-3 exhibition win over Canucks in Victoria

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Virtue, Moir stepping away but give fans in Okanagan a chance to see them skate

Just Posted

Vehicle leaves road and winds up in farmer’s field off Hwy 97B

The accident only involved one vehicle

Survey to help update evacuation plans for Shuswap communities

The CSRD wants to hear from the public about evacuation preparedness in their areas

Salmon Arm council to lobby for highway improvements, police officers and more

Mayor and councillors to have the ear of provincial politicians at UBCM convention

Salmon Arm’s Hillcrest Elementary shocked, saddened by death of teacher

Well-loved Grade 4 teacher passed away suddenly over weekend

Petition calls for regulation of cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake

Public call for tighter controls on the fast, powerful vessels initiated before Sept. 1 collision

Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing ‘brownface’ costume in 2001

The report describes the occasion as an ‘Arabian Nights’-themed gala event

Vernon race organizer head-butted by homeless man won’t be stopped

Man arrested after allegedly stealing race flags, assaulting woman in Kalamalka Lake park

Penticton man with multiple driving infractions loses appeal on ‘harsh’ sentence

Driver has been convicted multiple times, including for criminal negligence causing death

Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone: report

‘Cutting the haul rope was an extremely dangerous act’

B.C. ‘tent city’ disputes spark call for local government autonomy

UBCM backs Maple Ridge after province overrules city

WHL action returns to Okanagan, Rockets GM anxious for season’s start

Big off-season changes, the Memorial Cup; it’s all coming together for Bruce Hamilton

B.C. drug dealers arrested after traffic stop near Banff turns into helicopter pursuit

Antonio Nolasco-Padia, 23, and Dina Anthony, 55, both well-known to Chilliwack law enforcement

Lake Country aims to find happy-medium in Airport Inn shutdown

Airport Inn residents will have until Oct. 5. to find a new home unless an appeal is approved

Okanagan resident recalls recovery journey after heart attack

Gerry Bakker shares his experience after his heart attack 16 years ago at the age of 48

Most Read