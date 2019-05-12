Vernon’s Landon Currie (right) is presented with the Top Digger award at the conclusion of the NORCECA U21 Pan American Cup men’s international volleyball tournament in Lima, Peru. Currie and Canada took the silver medal, falling 3-0 to Cuba in the championship. (Volleyball Canada - photo)

Okanagan libero wins international volleyball award

Vernon’s Landon Currie named top digger at U21 Pan American Cup in Peru; Canada takes silver medal

LARRY READ

TRU SPORTS INFORMATION

Vernon’s Landon Currie of the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack was named the ‘top digger’ at the NORCECA U21 Pan American men’s volleyball championship tournament.

The event wound up Saturday in Lima, Peru with Currie and Team Canada capturing the silver medal.

Canada lost in the gold medal match to Cuba 3-0. The set scores were 25-19,25-22, 29-27.

Currie, who plays libero for Canada and TRU, had 14 digs and seven assists in the gold medal match.

“Overall we had a great week considering we had only six to eight practices before we came here,” said Currie. “Our serving and block defence was the key to our success. I thought we put up a great fight in the final. It was an honour winning this award because there were so many good liberos in this tournament.

“Lima was a great host with very nice people, beautiful sites and amazing food.”

Earlier, Canada swept Puerto Rico 3-0 in their semifinal. The scores were 25-19,25-18,25-15. Currie had seven digs.

Puerto Rico captured the bronze medal.

Currie and the rest of the Canadian team will now return to Gatineau, Que. to begin an open tryout for positions on the junior national team which will compete at the World U21 Championships in Bahrain later this summer.


