Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association volunteers recognized

Adult Volunteer of the Year awards and scholarship given to standouts in the association

Volunteer staff at the Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association have been recognized for their dedication.

Three volunteers were awarded at the association’s AGM on May 27 with two Adult Volunteers of the Year awards and a scholarship.

The recipients of the adult volunteer awards, Shana Phillips and Jeremy Menzies, have been with the association for the past three years. Phillips works as equipment manager and secretary while Menzies is a coach co-ordinator.

Read more: Silverbacks coach wins hockey award

Read more: Hockey Night in Canada broadcaster honoured by Hockey Hall of Fame

Although Menzies did not seek the praise, he said it was nice to receive.

“We don’t do this for the recognition but it’s nice to be recognized for all the long hours and hard work – happy to do it though,” Menzies said.

Tyler Bushell was awarded the Referee Scholarship, valued at $500. The money will go towards paying for tuition and housing costs at Thompson Rivers University in the fall.

@CameronJHT

Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.