Okanagan players skate to bronze medal at Aboriginal Championships

The week long tournament was held in Membertou, Nova Scotia

Team B.C. is coming home with a couple of bronze medals from the National Aboriginal Hockey Championships in Membertou, Nova Scotia.

After a hard fought, week-long tournament, both the U18 boys and the U18 girls teams picked up a pair of third-place finishes.

The boys team, which featured players from Kelowna, Lake Country, Penticton, Kamloops, and Merritt, went 2-1 in round robin play and won a qualifying game to advance to the semi-finals. After falling to Team Ontario 4-1 in the semis on Friday (May 13), the team stormed back on Saturday (May 14) with a 4-1 win of their own to take bronze over Team Eastern Door and the North.

While the boys team scored 20 goals throughout the tournament, the girls team scored 23 goals just in the round robin group play. They went 3-1 and easily handled the qualifying game beating Team Atlantic 9-0.

In a hard-fought semi-final, the girls fell to Team Ontario 3-1. Like the boy’s team, they bounced back knowing they had a chance to medal. In the bronze medal game, they beat Team Saskatchewan, by the score of 4-1.

The girls team featured players from Kamloops, Coldstream, and Nanoose Bay.

Team B.C.’s Janelle Sadler led the girls tournament in points with 15 (three goals, 12 assists).

