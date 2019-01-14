Jaedyn Andreotti of the Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics (RG Stars) competes in the Pacific Rim Championships in Medellin, Colombia. (Photo Submitted)

Okanagan rhythmic gymnastic star joins national team ranks

Jaedyn Andreotti is one of two team members from B.C.

Vernon’s Jaedyn Andreotti has joined the ranks of the 2019 rhythmic gymnastics national team.

“We are looking forward to seeing this strong group showcase their new programs as they look to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games,” said Teresa Orr, national team director for rhythmic gymnastics.

Selections were made following an intensive three-part selection activity that included training and on-demand testing. Andreotti, who trains out of Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics, is one of eight senior individual team members. Polly Krivchun, who trains out of Planet Rhythmic Gymnastics in Vancouver, is the only other B.C. gymnast to make the team and is one of 10 junior individual members.

“We are delighted to have our 2017 Canadian individual champion Carmen Whelan, former Estonian national team member Carmel Kallemaa, and 2018 senior individual national team member Diana Noskova join our existing group members Vanessa Panov, Alexandra Udachina and Alexandra Zilyuk,” Orr said.

Gymnastics Canada’s individual national team members were previously selected in June 2018 and are currently training for the upcoming competition season.

“We finished 2018 with strong team performances at the 2018 World Championships and are looking forward to Elite Canada in Calgary this February as it marks the first step towards achieving national team ranking and making international assignments for this season,” said Orr.

Highlights on the competition calendar for the rhythmic gymnastics national team this year include three World Cups in Europe in April, the first-ever Junior World Championships in Moscow, Russia in July, the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru in August, and the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan in early September.


