Okanagan rowers grab provincial medals

The Okanagan/Thompson team and their coaches at the B.C. Rowing Championships. (Contributed) The B.C. Champion U17 womens 4x crew (left to right – Sierra Munroe, Kiersten Bereska, Aida Mills and Heidi Miege) after winning the final. (Contributed) Elena Masyte (left) sprinting into the women’s lightweight race after a bronze finish ahead of a competitor from the University of Victoria. (Contributed) B.C. Champion in single scull, Aida Mills of Salmon Arm (second from left) launching into the U17 final where her crew (left to right - Heidi Miege, Kiersten Bereska and Sierra Munroe) scored another gold medal. (Contributed) B.C. Champion Jonas Masys after the final race. (Contributed) Richard Fergie (right) and Peter Masys (left) after the semi-final finish. (Contributed)

Rowers from across the Okanagan scored historic podium finishes at the Rowing B.C. provincial championships.

Held on a 2,000-metre course on Burnaby Lake from July 21-23, the Vernon Rowing and Dragon Boat Club (VRDBC) seized champion titles at the U19 men’s single, U17 women’s single and U17 women’s quad events along with five other podium places.

The VRDBC distinguished itself with Jonas Masys becoming the provincial champion in U19 men’s single event with a 7 minute, 53.262 second time . Elena Masyte of VRDBC scored a bronze medal in women’s lightweight single at 8:45.830 .

VRDBC’s Sierra Munroe and Cora Van Vliet also put on robust performances, taking second and third place in the U17 and U19 women’s single events respectively , clocking in at 9:34.415 and 9:51.693 .

In the U17 women’s single category, the Okanagan/Thompson team completely dominated the podium. Aida Mills of Salmon Arm claimed the champion regalia at 9:26.627 , while Kelowna’s Kiersten Bereska secured the third spot with a time of 9:36.154 .

Oleksii Lupan and Kate Kulig of Kelowna finished fifth in their respective single scull races.

Composite quadruple scull teams showcased the strength of cooperation in the region.

Aida Mills, Heidi Miege (both Salmon Arm), Kiersten Bereska (Kelowna), and Sierra Munroe (VRDBC) finished first in the U17 Women’s event at 7:58.806 . The men’s crew, including Jonas Masys (VRDBC), Ian VanBergeyk (Salmon Arm), Nolan Stiven (VRDBC), and Bentley Schipfel (Salmon Arm), placed second at 7:12.285 . The women’s open crew featuring Elena Masyte, Cora Van Vliet (both VRDBC), Kate Kulig (Kelowna) and Annika Van Vliet (VRDBC), finished fifth with a 7:33.827 time .

The University of Victoria athletes and VRDBC graduates, Danica and Natalya Ariano, continued to be formidable competitors, with Natalya finishing second in the Women’s Single category at 8:15.070 , and the pair securing first place in the women’s four and women’s eight categories at 7:01.050 and 6:57.579, respectively .

A heartwarming highlight of the event was the performance of Peter Masys of VRDBC, who at 13 was the youngest athlete in the event. After the time trials, Masys was placed into a semi-final with only one competitor, Richard Fergie of Terrace – an elite rower, who suffered an unfortunate accident during the time trial and ended up placing last.

Fergie, however, chose to patiently pace his young rival into a personal best of 9:00.980, becoming an example of true spirit of camaraderie in sports.

Since 1997, the VRDBC is a hub for rowers and paddlers on Swan Lake. It consistently strives to provide affordable opportunities for local community to engage in physical activity and improve their physical and mental well being.

Full results can be found at regattacentral.com.

