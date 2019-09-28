Okanagan Special Olympics skater to perform at Rock the Rink tour

Alexandra Magee, a Special Olympics World Champion, joins the tour in Penticton on Oct. 6

Alexandra Magee is ready to show off her talents at the upcoming Rock The Rink tour.

The Special Olympics athlete, who has been skating in Kelowna for the past three years, was invited to join the tour alongside fellow figure skaters Olympians Scott Moir, Tessa Virtue, Patrick Chan in Penticton for the Oct. 6 show.

“I’m excited,” said Magee, who’s training for her fifth nationals in 2020.

“These events help keep me confident and stay active.”

The Rock the Rink tour chose this year to include individuals with intellectual disabilities to join the all-star cast for individual shows on the 31-stop tour.

Magee said she likes picking the brains of the other skaters when they share a dressing room.

She says learning from Moir, Virtue and Chan has been very beneficial during her 20 years of figure skating and ice-dancing.

Originally from Surrey, Magee is happy to be skating in the Okanagan on such a high stage.

She wants to be an example for others with special needs that anything is possible, hoping to inspire potential Special Olympians in the Okanagan.

As a Special Olympics athlete, Magee trains five times a week in Lake Country and at Prospera Place.

Her love for skating started nearly two decades ago when she saw Canada Olympians David Pelletier and Jamie Salé perform.

Magee said seeing Salé smile while she performed on ice made her tell her mom that’s what she wanted to do.

Coming full circle nearly 20 years later, Magee was presented her 2015 nationals gold medal by Salé, one of the fondest moments of her long, illustrious career.

She continues to adapt, now embracing her role as the senior skater on the national team.

“I help the new people that need to know what to expect at nationals,” she said.

Magee thanks her family, friends and coaches — Elizabeth Roman and Madison Jenson — for helping her thus far in her career, and is ready for whatever challenges are yet to come.

The seriousness of nationals are only a few months away and it will be the fifth time Magee has competed.

But until then, Magee is thrilled that she’s joining Rock the Rink, for the fun she’s going to have joining the tour’s skaters and hopes to inspire the next wave of Special Olympics talent in the Okanagan.

