Okanagan Sun prepared for season’s debut

The Sun are back and ready for season opener on Aug. 3

The Okanagan Sun home opener is Saturday at the Apple Bowl against the visiting Kamloops Broncos. (Contributed)

Training camp is all wrapped up and it’s now game time for the Okanagan Sun.

The Sun kick off their regular season schedule Saturday against the Kamloops Broncos.

It’s been a busy off-season for the Sun with new management, coaches and players.

But one thing has stayed the same amidst the changes — the desire to win.

“We’re going to get after it all the time,” new Sun head coach Jamie Boreham said.

“Doesn’t matter if it’s the first quarter or the last quarter, we’re starting to build a culture of relentlessness and tenacity.”

READ MORE: Ousted at league playoffs, Okanagan FC reflect on season’s end

The end of last season may still leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Okanagan Sun fans, losing 39-7 to the Langley Rams at the Apple Bowl in the British Columbia Football Conference final.

But even with new coaches and players, Boreham said it’s business as usual.

“It’s still football. What we do and how we do it may be different and it’s nice to see that growth every day,” Boreham said. “The kids have done a good job adjusting, and they’ve really bought into the ‘why’ of this team.

”It’s about us and the Okanagan Sun and being the best team we can be.”

READ MORE: Emotional upcoming season for Kelowna Chiefs

From the first team meeting to the last meeting before the home-opener, the Sun players and coaches have been told to play and coach from their hearts.

The excitement felt in the locker room has been building for four weeks and is ready to burst Saturday night.

“Our guys are excited. The smiles on their faces when you mention it’s time to play football; you know they’re ready to play,” Boreham said.

As for the strategy against Kamloops, Boreham said the team will need to make the necessary adjustments to win.

“Neither of us know really anything about each other’s team, it’ll be a test for sure.

“It’s going to be a nice homecoming and welcome to Kelowna for us, and the rest of the league is going to find out who the Okanagan Sun are.”

The Sun’s home-opener is Saturday, 7 p.m., at the Apple Bowl. More information at okanagansun.ca

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.