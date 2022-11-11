Okanagan Sun Dominic Britton walking up to accept his offensive player of the game plaque (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Okanagan Sun taking on a storm in battle for third national title

Sun to take on Regina in Canadian Junior Football League championship

The weather looks, cloudy and chilly but there’s a 100 per cent chance of Sun and Thunder in the forecast as the Okanagan Sun and Regina Thunder put their perfect records on the line in the Canadian Junior Football League (CJFL) national title game this weekend.

The Sun finished the British Columbia Football Conference (BCFC) regular season with a perfect 10-0 record. They went on to easy victories in the BCFC semi-final and final.

After winning the BCFC, the Sun travelled to Ontario, where they beat the St. Clair Saints in the CJFL semi-final by a score of 42-24.

Now they find themselves in the Canadian Cup against the other undefeated CJFL team, the Regina Thunder, who will get to play in front of a home crowd.

The Thunder finished a perfect 8-0 regular season and went on to defeat the Saskatoon Hilltops in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) finals to advance to the national title contest.

Both teams were dominant on both sides of the ball this season, ranking as two of the highest offences in the country.The Sun are 13-0 on the season heading into the final while the Thunder are 10-0. Going into the finals, the Sun have two nationals titles, which they won in 1988 and 2000. Regina has one national title that happened in 2013.

The 114th Canadian Cup is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan. Kick off is at 12 p.m. Pacific time.

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun complete perfect season in BC Conference with championship win

READ MORE: Okanagan Sun off to the National Championships, looking to cover costs

