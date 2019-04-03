Okanagan team one win away from BCHL final

Second home win Wednesday against Wenatchee has Vernon in prime position

Vernon’s Vipers are spewing venom against Wenatchee.

The snakes sank their teeth into a second home-win Wednesday night. The Vipers won 3-0 against the Wild at Kal Tire Place.

Game 4 in the league semi-final saw 2,190 fans pack the Vernon rink.

Matt Kowalski scored the first goal in the first period.

The Vipers played without defenceman Landon Fuller, handed a three-game suspension by the league less than two hours before game time for a hit on Wenatchee forward Brian Adams in Game three.

Adams did not play Wednesday. Defenceman Will Dow-Kenny drew into the Vipers lineup for his first post-season action, replacing Fuller.

That puts the Vipers in a 3-1 lead against the Wild.

See: Vernon Vipers whip Wenatchee for series lead

Game 5 in the Interior division finals moves back to Wenatchee on Friday.

The winner of Vernon-Wenatchee will play the Prince George Spruce Kinds for the Fred Page Cup.

Most Read