Okanagan’s Vasek takes Canada to semifinals

Davis Cup in Madrid

Canada is ready for the semifinals, thanks to Vernon’s own Vasek Pospisil.

The tennis champ and doubles partner Denis Shapovalov earned their country a spot in the Davis Cup semi finals in Madrid Thursday.

Pospisil sunk three aces in the final match over Australia for the win.

Serbia and Russia are battling it out Friday, while Canada rests and watches to see who it will be up against for Saturday’s semifinals.

READ MORE: Okanagan Tourism video celebrates paddleboarding hero

READ MORE: Vernon Seaton Sonics win fourth straight Okanagan title

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Canucks erupt with 5 power-play goals in win over Nashville

Just Posted

Salmon Arm man won’t be jailed for possessing child pornography

Conditional sentence from Supreme Court includes house arrest curfew for six months

Field trip inspires Salmon Arm student to recreate art exhibit in Minecraft

Grade 5 student makes a model of The Little Lake exhibit at the Salmon Arm Art Gallery

Salmon Arm orchard working with Interior Health after apple juice recall

Health inspection report raises concerns with hygiene, sanitation, improper attire

Salmon Arm women bring soccer to girls in Kenyan village

Cultural disconnections melt away with learning and laughter

Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Silver Creek

Damage delays preparations for ice surface in community park

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfits on a budget

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Columbia River Treaty: ‘It is going to get tough’

B.C. negotiator tells Nelson meeting that talks are cordial, so far

Okanagan’s Vasek takes Canada to semifinals

Davis Cup in Madrid

Bolshoi Ballet’s Le Corsair back for encore showing at Salmar

Alexei Ratmansky production plays at Classic on Sunday, Nov. 24

RDOS approves cannabis location for Okanagan Falls

Concerns about impact of business raised by some in South Okanagan community

Smudging in B.C. classroom did not affect Christian family’s faith, says school district lawyer

Lawyers make closing arguments in a Port Alberni case about the Indigenous cultural practice

Shuswap’s Rust Bros. team keeping it real with season 2 of Rust Valley Restorers

Q&A with Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf of Tappen-based reality TV show

Canadian Forces member charged with possessing magic mushrooms in Comox

Master Cpl. Joshua Alexander, with the 407 Maritime Patrol Squadron, facing two drug related charges

City of Revelstoke company owes millions

With the proposed propane subsidy, mayor said RCEC won’t be able to compete

Most Read